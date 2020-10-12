The boss of Veolia, Antoine Frérot, imagined a flash operation. The takeover of Suez is however in the process of stalling. A court decision, taken Friday and favorable to the unions of employees of its prey, has the effect of postponing for several months the effectiveness of this absorption. Other sticks are ready to be slipped into the wheels of this merger by the leaders of Suez as by parliamentarians taken aback by so much opacity.

Since Wednesday evening, Veolia has certainly taken control of its enemy brother by getting its hands on the 29.9% of shares held by Engie in the French number two in water and waste management. The energy group also collected the 3.4 billion euros of the transaction the next day, without the Financial Markets Authority flinching. Close the ban? Not really.

This Friday, the Paris judicial court ordered in summary the “Suspension of the operation” acquisition of Engie shares and the upcoming takeover bid from Veolia for the rest of Suez shares. The court therefore ruled in favor of the social and economic committees (CSE) of Suez and Suez Eau France, which denounced before this transfer of securities the fact of not having been “Informed and consulted” on the “Decisions already taken”. ” No ! Messrs Clamadieu (president of Engie – Editor’s note) and Frérot, you are not above the Labor Code and the laws of the Republic! “ welcomed the inter-union of Suez (CFE-CGC, CFDT, CFTC, CGT and FO), which reaffirms: “The Veolia takeover bid, we don’t want it! “

Printing of government “pants”

If the court decision does not invalidate the transfer, it blocks its implementation, while the management of Suez launches the consultation of employee representative bodies. What could take some time, even a certain time, the leaders of the swallowed group having already warned wanting to make the absorption indigestible. A situation that the swallower considers Kafkaesque: “Bringing responsibility for the failure to organize such a consultation to Veolia is perfectly ubiquitous since the group clearly did not have this power. “

The predator is not at the end of his troubles. The holding of the Board of Directors of Engie which led to the sale of Suez shares to Veolia, in the absence of the CFDT directors ( “We did not receive any pressure from anyone”, assured Laurent Berger on Saturday), and the minority of the representatives of the State (read our edition of October 8) made Parliament tick. Insubordinate France announces a commission of inquiry. The president of the Senate Economic Affairs Committee, Sophie Primas (LR), for her part, is considering “Hearings” of the actors concerned, when his colleague Olivier Marleix accuses the State of having “Organized this pantalonnade himself”. An impression shared by the former minister (PS) Arnaud Montebourg, who envisaged “A Russian-style scenario: the authorities have decided to take a prey and offer it on a plate to one of its friends, Antoine Frérot, the boss of Veolia”.

On Saturday, Bruno Le Maire pretended to have turned the page by indicating that “The State has a full vocation to be a shareholder in strategic companies: defense, transport, nuclear”. So no more water and waste. But Veolia’s takeover bid for Suez could well become for President Macron what the sale of Alstom Energy to General Electric was in 2015 for Minister of the Economy Macron: an indelible stain.