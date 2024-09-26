Environment | Vantaan Energia is planning a billion-dollar project for the capture and storage of carbon dioxide

Surroundings|Carbon dioxide produced from waste incineration could end up abroad on the seabed.

Vantaa Energy is planning the recovery, liquefaction and shipping of carbon dioxide generated from waste incineration to the territorial waters of Denmark or Norway, where it would be permanently buried in the seabed.

An alternative disposal site could also be underground on the mainland, the company says in its press release.

Vantaan Energia estimates the cost of the carbon dioxide recovery plant at 350 million euros. The plant would go up in Vantaa’s Långmossabergen waste power plant area.

In addition, the means to transport liquefied carbon dioxide to the port, a receiving terminal to be built in the port, and ships for transporting would be needed.

Further down to Denmark or Norway, a pumping station is still needed to deliver carbon dioxide to the seabed.

Total cost rise to billions, and Vantaan Energia, which leads the company’s circular economy business, cannot survive them alone Kalle Patomeri says in the announcement.

According to Patomere, Vantaan Energia can be the driver of the project, but it needs help from the state and partner companies.

The carbon dioxide recovered and delivered to the seabed could have value in the emissions trade along with Patomere. He mentions airlines as possible buyers of emission rights.

In the project the pre-examination phase is now starting, during which we aim to advance in licensing, zoning and acquiring partners.

The time for the investment decision could be in 2027. According to the release, the schedule involves significant risks, but Vantaan Energia’s goal is to make its energy production carbon negative in 2030.

Vantaan Energia has previously mapped carbon dioxide recovery and disposal also other optionssuch as the production of methane suitable for fuel or the storage of carbon dioxide for various products such as insulation.