Environment UN poll: Two-thirds of the world’s people believe climate change is a global emergency

Nearly two-thirds of the 1.2 million people said in an international poll that they believe humanity is threatened by a climate emergency, news agencies say.

Published by the UN and Oxford University on Wednesday research is the largest climate survey ever conducted. Responses were collected from 50 countries and weighted according to the country’s population.

The Finns did not take part in the survey, but the answers were collected during the Angry Birds game, for example, by means of pop-up forms on the phone screens. In this way, more young people were added to the survey than usual.

Respondents were asked to share their views on climate change and also to choose the ways in which policymakers should fight it.

Inquiry the results surprised scientists: it would appear that a significant proportion of the world’s people see climate change as an important threat to be addressed. This was despite the fact that the survey was conducted last fall in the midst of an interest rate pandemic.

“Concerns about the climate emergency have spread far beyond what we knew,” commented Oxford University sociologist who designed the survey. Stephen Fisher news agency for AFP.

“The vast majority of those who recognize a climate emergency also want immediate and far-reaching action.”

According to the UNDP, the survey therefore gives policy makers a clear mandate for high-class climate action.

Drifting ice rafts in the Arctic Ocean last September.­

The most concerned respondents were found in Britain, Italy and Japan, where about 80 per cent considered the climate crisis to be a global emergency. In France, Germany and Canada, more than 75% of respondents thought so, as well as in island countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Two-thirds of respondents in the United States, Russia, and Brazil also acknowledged the climate emergency.

The answers correlated according to income level and education. Residents of richer and more educated countries saw climate change as a more significant threat than residents of poorly educated poor countries. However, in all groups, climate change was considered an emergency by more than half of the respondents.

“Urgent climate action has widespread support around the world, for all nations, age groups, genders and levels of education,” summed up the UNDP Director Achim Steiner.

A cow carcass lay on a farm’s parched land in Mexico last September.­

In the United States and Canada in particular, women were more concerned than men about the state of the climate, but globally, men overtook women. This may be due to the significantly lower level of education of women than men in several surveyed countries, points out the British newspaper The Guardian.

As in many opinion polls around the world, in this survey, young people saw the climate crisis as a more significant threat than old ones. Nearly 70 percent of respondents under the age of 18 saw climate change as a global emergency, while the figure for those under 60 fell to less than 60 percent.

The means favored by citizens to overcome the crisis also varied from country to country.

In countries that rely on fossil fuels, such as the United States, Australia, and Russia, respondents supported the transition to renewable energy. In Brazil and Indonesia, which are rapidly destroying their forests, respondents would focus on forest protection.

Protecting forests and nature was also the most popular climate action in the global survey, with 54% support. Increasing vegetarianism was supported by the smallest group of respondents, about 30 percent.

The ruins of a house destroyed by a wildfire in Australia in January last year.­

UN development program Cassie Flynn according to policymakers, it would be worthwhile to take the results of the survey as a sign of support for the ambitious climate action that many states have pledged to take as part of their corona pandemic recovery packages.

“This provides an unprecedented insight not only into whether people believe in the climate crisis, but also into how they want to resolve it,” Flynn says.

Encouragement is needed. So far, no country has succeeded in adhering to its climate goals, and an article by an international team of scientists last week about the eco-crisis paints a gloomy picture of the direction of the future as well.

