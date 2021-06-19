Every June 17, the UN celebrates the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Desertification consists of the degradation of dry or semi-dry soils in non-fertile and arid lands. The more these soils are degraded, the less water is produced, the rains are not withheld and the drought worsens. In 2021, and under the motto ‘Restoration. Land. Recovery ‘, efforts are concentrating on raising funds to transform degraded lands into healthy lands.

Almost three-quarters of the planet that are not covered by ice have been altered by humans to meet the needs of producing more and more food, extracting more raw materials or building roads and other infrastructure.

This pressure exerted on ecosystems means that we are losing forest cover and that semi-dry or dry lands are being desertified. In other words, they are degrading so much that they will end up becoming arid and non-productive soils. This term should not be confused with desertification, which means the expansion of existing deserts. While the latter is a natural phenomenon, desertification is mainly caused by human activity and affects 40% of the population.

In Latin America there are nine of the 24 sources of deforestation in the world, which is one of the main engines of desertification. © France 24

In Latin America, deforestation is the main cause of soil desertification. In a report published by WWF in January of this year it was revealed that “between 2004 and 2017, more than 43 million hectares of forest were devastated in these areas, an area the size of California, in the United States.” Of the 24 deforestation fronts identified in the world, nine are in the region. In other words, more than 40% of the deforestation sources in the world are in Latin America.

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Spain and Portugal are the European countries that will suffer the most from the effects of desertification.

According to Miguel Pacheco, coordinator of Natural Resources and Livelihoods and forestry specialist for WWF Colombia, the problem needs urgent attention. “I see the degradation and deforestation processes day by day and it is quite worrying that it is not being given due attention (…) If this continues, our lifestyles will change and we will have to take advantage of other types of resources to feed ourselves and look for other means to get water, “he said in an interview with France 24.

The UN agrees to make this urgent appeal and recalls that when the land is degraded it is no longer productive, natural spaces deteriorate and are transformed. This causes CO2 emissions to increase and biodiversity to decrease. And, finally, it means that there are fewer natural and wild spaces that are those that protect us humans from diseases transmitted by animals, such as Covid-19, or from the severe impact of meteorological phenomena such as hurricanes or floods.

In fact, the agency assures that “the drought it is about to become the next pandemic. “Also remember that there is no vaccine against this and that it has directly affected 1.5 billion people so far this century.

Restoration. Land. Recovery

Precisely to direct attention to this global problem, every June 17 the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is celebrated. This year Costa Rica was the host country: it is the first tropical country that has managed to reverse forest degradation and that now has a forest coverage rate of more than 52% of its territory.

The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, sent a message to encourage governments to finance the restoration of almost 1 billion degraded hectares globally, an area equivalent to China. Quesada said that resources must be sent to countries, particularly low and middle income countries, to implement restoration and recovery plans. He recalled that “it is a form of global solidarity” and that it is possible “to do it in an environmentally sustainable and economically sustainable way.”



The UN qualifies the drought as the next pandemic and recalls that there is no vaccine against it. © France 24

And it is that the restoration of degraded lands is an environmental, social and economic solution: it creates employment, increases income, recovers the biodiversity of the area and reduces the amounts of carbon emitted into the atmosphere. This slows down global warming and, therefore, climate change.

The restoration of the 1,000 million hectares mentioned is one of the objectives to be met during the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration that began in 2021.