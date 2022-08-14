Environment | Two cars were lifted from the bottom of a popular swimming pond by helicopter in Vantaa – Watch the video of the spectacular operation

The authorities lifted two cars from the Ruskeasanta pond in Vantaa, at least one of which had been at the bottom of the pond for decades.

14.8. 14:13

Central Uusimaa the rescue service and the Border Guard lifted two cars from a pond by helicopter in a joint operation in Vantaa on Saturday.

The cars were in the Ruskeasanna pond in Vantaa. The former mining pit is a popular informal swimming spot.

At least one of the cars had time to be at the bottom of the pond for decades. The city of Vantaa did not previously see an acute need for lifting a car. In August, the city found out that the cars still had fluids inside and one of them was leaking oil into the pond. A pond is an area of ​​groundwater. The request to pick up the cars came to the city from the environmental authority.

Operation was planned in cooperation between the Central Uusimaa rescue service and the Border Guard. A helicopter from the Border Guard’s patrol squadron, surface rescuers from the Border Guard and divers from the Central Uusimaa rescue service took part in it.

Central Uusimaa the fire supervisor of the rescue service Sami Sohkanen says that lifting the cars by helicopter turned out to be the most reasonable option when planning the operation.

“The cars were in such a difficult place. It has a deep and steep-sided beach, and it is difficult to get there with a large crane fleet.”

A helicopter transported the cars to dry land a short distance from the pond.

On Saturday morning, the rescue service divers attached the lifting slings to the cars. In the afternoon, the Border Guard helicopter flew to the scene, and divers and surface rescuers attached the cloths from the car in four places to the chain hanging below the helicopter. The helicopter lifted the cars from the bottom of the pond with a chain and transported them to dry land a short distance from the pond.

One the risk in the operation was whether the body of the car, which had been at the bottom of the pond for a long time, would be able to be lifted without disintegrating in the middle of the journey, says the head of the Border Guard’s helicopter, captain Jan Malmgren.

Another concern was the durability of the mount.

Malmgren flew a lifting helicopter in the operation. He says that the challenges in lifting the cars were caused by their weight. The cars that had been lying at the bottom of the pond for a long time were heavier than normal, because they were full of water and all kinds of debris.

The cars are supposed to be picked up at the beginning of next week.

With these settings, the helicopter can lift loads weighing up to 2,000 kilograms.

“The purpose was to raise the cars to the surface and drain the water out of them so that the weight decreases. The car bodies were so porous that they emptied quickly. 1,800 kilograms seems to be roughly the weight per car.”

Eventually the operation was successful and both cars were lifted without major problems.

“We have sometimes done operations like this, where, for example, we have lifted cars stuck in the ice,” says Malmgren.

The lifted cars are supposed to be picked up at the beginning of next week. The moped at the bottom remained at the bottom of the pond for the time being.

Correction 14.8. at 3:39 p.m.: Corrected incorrect information about the person who took the picture used in the story.