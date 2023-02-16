While Hondurans want to rescue Lake Yojoa, one of their largest sources of fresh water, the Ecuadorian government launched the largest water protection area in the country, with more than 100,000 hectares to protect the Aguarico, Chingual and Cofanes rivers.

The largest source of fresh water in Honduras is endangered by contamination and irregular exploitation of its resources through large-scale fishing, agriculture, cattle ranching, and forest clearing. If this situation does not stop, scientists estimate that Lake Yojoa could disappear in about 50 years. If it happens, this would affect the water consumed by one million inhabitants, the generation of electricity and more than 800 species of plants and 400 birds that feed there.

For this reason, the Government of Honduras undertook a plan to rescue the lake, located 184 kilometers north of Tegucigalpa. Kenia Torres, France 24’s correspondent in the country, visited the area and spoke with several of the inhabitants.

The largest water protection area in Ecuador is launched

In Ecuador, the plan to protect water has been in progress since 2018, when the so-called Water Protection Areas were included in Article 78 of the Law on Water Resources, Uses and Exploitation of Water.

The purpose of the zones is to protect the water declared of public interest, safeguarding the ecosystems, as explained on France 24 by Cristina de la Paz, coordinator of the Watershed Program of The Nature Conservancy Ecuador.

So far, 20 protection areas have been established, measuring a total of 175,000 hectares, and the goal is that by 2025, 285,000 hectares have been protected.

The largest of them was established at the end of January. The Aguarico, Chingual and Cofanes area measures almost the same as 100,000 soccer stadiums. It protects everything from the páramos of the Andes to the water that reaches the Amazon River, through the Aguarico River and its tributaries, as Juan Pablo Fajardo, director of the Sucumbíos area of ​​the Ministry of the Environment, told France 24.

What is done in the areas is to divide the zones into three levels. In strict conservation, no one can remove anything from there and, for example, logging is prohibited. In restoration zones, care is taken that nature in poor condition can be recovered with passive restoration (that is, letting it grow at its own pace) or active restoration (such as planting native plants). The last of the zones is dedicated to sustainable production, so that the communities practice their agricultural activities without harming the environment. This implies crop rotation, using fertilizers or organic manures and that the animals have troughs far from the river and do not contaminate it when drinking from it.

Both the Yojoa Lake proposal and the Ecuadorian water protection areas are an example of how water sources can be used without exploiting them to the point that the surrounding inhabitants lose this supply.