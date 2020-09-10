#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

From reptiles to fish to mammals, all species are affected. The WWF group revealed on September 10 the outcomes of a worrying report: out of 4,000 species, the vertebrate inhabitants has fallen by 68% in 50 years. In France alone, 98 species have change into extinct.

Man, the principle accountable

“The lack of species, the lack of animals is principally linked to the destruction of their habitats. And the destruction of those habitats is principally because of agriculture. In reality, we are actually consuming the planet and biodiversity”, explains Arnaud Gauffier, WWF France program director. Birds are significantly affected. In accordance with the group, their inhabitants has fallen by 60% since 1980. The group calls on the federal government to guard endangered species.