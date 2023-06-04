Environment | There is a small box in the garden in the middle of Helsinki – It measures how the earth breathes

The carbon sequestration of urban greenery has not been studied in Finland to the same extent as the importance of forests as carbon stores. When properly built and maintained, parks, meadows and even lawns curb climate emissions.

Nightingale singing to his heart’s content in Kumpula Botanical Garden. In addition to birdsong, a passer-by in the garden may notice tiny boxes under the linden trees. They are devices that measure how the earth breathes.

Every half hour, or 48 times a day, they measure the amount of carbon dioxide in the ground. On a beautiful early summer day, carbon dioxide is comfortably stored in the soil when the plants connect.

A few scanners are also hidden in the shade of the four young linden trees, which monitor the growth of the roots. In addition, a 40-centimeter tube reaches into the ground to monitor moisture.

The scientific monitoring is complemented by a needle inserted into the linden tree, which heats the tree’s fluid circulation, and another needle, which listens to how quickly the heat is transferred in the tree. This way you can calculate how much the tree evaporates.

“We are particularly interested in how different environmental factors such as temperature and soil moisture affect it,” says a senior researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Liisa Kulmala.

Evaporation, on the other hand, indicates that the air grooves of the linden leaves are open. It is through them that the tree binds carbon dioxide. The better the tree is connected, the more efficiently it stores CO2 emissions that are harmful to the climate.

In Kumpula’s botanical garden, the carbon sequestration of urban greenery is studied with several measuring devices.

The group the measurements are part of an extensive multidisciplinary Co carbon research project, which is used to find out the importance of urban green in controlling climate emissions.

Measurements have been made both on the lawn in Otaniemi and in many parks, meadows and flower fields in Helsinki. In the next few years, several dissertation theses will be completed based on the results of the measurements and modeling.

As unusual as it sounds, until now urban greenery has not been studied from the point of view of carbon sequestration to the same extent as forests. The measurement results of natural forests cannot be directly used for urban greenery, which is variable in nature, small-featured and mosaic-like.

Last week, the results of the research project so far were presented to the employees of Helsinki’s urban environment industry. Two hundred green and urban planners participated in the seminar. They were most interested in how research results can be applied in practice.

The research group has just published five policy guidelines as urban green climate solutions.

To the city green all green-covered vegetation is counted, not only city trees, although the discussion often revolves around them.

During the first three years of the project’s research, it has already been found that grass-covered areas store about half of the amount of carbon sequestered by trees.

“Next, you should think about how to make grass fields better in terms of biodiversity. Plant choices are of great importance,” says the professor of landscape architecture at Aalto University Ranja Hautamäki.

About half of the amount of carbon dioxide that trees can bind is bound to the lawn. The lawn is not a very good nurturer of biodiversity.

A grass field does not have to be poor in species. For example, the historic grass field of the Kumpula manor is a real seed bank, as cat bells and other flowers spring from its fields at breakneck speed.

Respecting the traditions of garden history, the central part of the lawn is kept short with the help of a robot mower, but grasses and blooming flowers are allowed to grow in peace on the outskirts. The research project brings out that in suitable areas, lawns could be turned into meadows, which are a better option in terms of biodiversity.

“Urban green is also a sink, and its power can be increased. It’s good for us to understand that there are carbon sinks in places other than forests,” says Hautamäki.

In suitable areas, lawns can be turned into meadows, which are a better option in terms of biodiversity. In that case, the emission spike caused by the construction of a new growth platform must be weighed in relation to the long-term benefits.

Professor of landscape architecture Ranja Hautamäki from Aalto University and senior researcher Liisa Kulmala from the Institute of Meteorology are participating in multidisciplinary research on urban greenery.

One a key observation and message for city decision-makers is that even the new urban green is an effective carbon sink if it is built wisely. A particularly important component in carbon sequestration is the soil.

A meteorologist who studied Viikki’s park cows Mint Cone illustrated his dissertation in a forthcoming publication the importance of the growing medium as a source of carbon. It can take up to 30 years before a young linden tree has absorbed the same amount of carbon dioxide as its growing medium has released into the air at the beginning of the tree’s life.

The emission spike of the new growing medium must therefore be weighed in relation to the long-term climate benefits produced by the trees.

Against this background, it is unfortunate that the average lifespan of urban trees in international analysis is usually around 30 years. Just when they are becoming a net sink for coal, they die or have to be dumped for other reasons.

The repairs are simple. Care must be taken to ensure that the growth medium for the new urban tree emits as little carbon as possible into the atmosphere – and that the trees are allowed to live as long as possible. Old trees are excellent carbon stores, and compensating for their storage capacity somewhere else is quite difficult.

In the growing medium, you should use as much recycled soil, compost or biochar-based solutions as possible and cherish the original soil as much as possible.

Researchers the policy recommendation for decision-makers is that, in addition to the carbon footprint, we should think about the carbon handprint, i.e. the means by which positive climate effects can be achieved. For example, when planting a park tree, it means that all materials and working methods of green construction must be developed to have lower emissions.

The carbon footprint can be increased, for example, by means of procurement criteria or in the city’s building regulations.

Up until now, Helsinki has required, among other things, green roofs in commercial buildings in many building permits and obliged permit applicants to perform a life cycle review or calculate the green factor. The green factor describes how much vegetation and water-delaying solutions the plot has in relation to the surface area of ​​the plot.

These provisions have varied in the site plans of different regions.

The situation changed at the beginning of June, when the city’s new building regulations came into force. Last week, the city council approved the changes, which are binding on all builders across the city.

The building code, among other things, obliges to absorb stormwater primarily on the plot. The instruction should discourage covering the plot with water-impermeable coverings such as asphalt or pebbles.

The construction order also aims to reduce the felling of trees on construction sites and to increase the recycling of building materials and soil.

The multidisciplinary Co-carbon research program has measured and modeled many types of urban green areas in Helsinki and Espoo. One of the measurement sites has been a meadow on Kumpulamäki.

in Helsinki own urban green binds the professor Leena Järven according to the research group’s preliminary estimate, about nine percent of the city’s traffic and energy production emissions. This happened in the review period 2015–2019.

The situation has since changed, as the closure of the Hanasaari power plant at the beginning of April dropped the city’s carbon emissions by 20 percent.

22 percent of Helsinki’s land area is covered by forest. When other urban greenery, parks, meadows, fields and others are included, there is double the amount of green cover. The human-built environment is more than half of Helsinki’s land area.

The first three-year period of the Co-carbon research program is coming to an end, and the researchers are waiting for information on funding for the next period in June.