On May 22, the World Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated and, although it is a commemoration that takes place every year, in 2021 it is different because in October the new framework could be created to combat the loss of biodiversity around the world. In that month is when the UN conference on biological diversity will be held in Kumming, China.

2020 was going to be the key year in environmental terms because it was when the new ambitious plans were drawn up in the face of climate change and biodiversity. But the pandemic delayed everything and now is 2021 the year in which the guidelines to be followed on the two most problematic environmental issues will be defined.

Just as, on the one hand, the countries will present their commitments to climate change in the Paris Agreement; on the other hand, the new World Framework for Biological Diversity is expected to be created after 2020. This could happen at the COP15 on Biodiversity, a summit to be held in October this year in the Chinese city of Kumming.

It already exists a draft of the document And, according to this, the goal will be that by the year 2050, humanity will be able to live in harmony with nature. Although the specific tasks to achieve this have not yet been established, the draft does speak of increasing the area of ​​natural ecosystems, reducing the number of threatened species and sharing in a fair and equitable manner the benefits derived from the use of genetic resources. , among other objectives.

But it is not an easy task and even less knowing that the ten-year goals that the member countries of the Convention on Biological Diversity had set for themselves were not fully met. Since 2010, the well-known Aichi Goals, which were 20 points with specific tasks to carry out during a decade to save biodiversity. Those goals included, for example, reducing the loss of natural habitats by at least half, preventing the extinction of endangered species, or increasing the money spent fighting biodiversity loss.

Yet the time was up and only six of the 20 targets were partially achieved, according to the Convention. Luis Germán Naranjo, Director of Conservation and Governance at WWF Colombia, explained to France 24 that one of the reasons why the biodiversity objectives were not achieved was the clash of interests.

“The partial fulfillment of the Aichi targets is fundamentally a consequence of the conflict of interest that exists between the pursuit of conventional economic development by the countries and the commitments to safeguard biodiversity. The support and resources that are dedicated to the conservation of biodiversity are much more limited, ”said Naranjo.

This has contributed to accelerating the loss of biodiversity. The report WWF Living Planet 2020 determined that between 1970 and 2016, 68% of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish were lost worldwide. While the Intergovernmental Scientific-normative Platform on Biological Diversity and Ecosystem Services, of the UN, maintains that around one million species of animals and plants They are in danger of extinction. The main reason for this, according to the platform, is the change in land use, as more and more habitats become farmland or overexploited seas.

More than signifying an environmental loss, the reduction of biodiversity directly affects human health, safety and even food. “Biodiversity is the basis of our subsistence. Biodiversity makes possible the resilience of ecosystems to natural disasters. For example, mangroves buffer and prevent much of the damage from coastal erosion. Finally, biodiversity is the genetic basis of the food we eat. Without biodiversity, we have no food security, ”according to Naranjo.

Seven Tasmanian devils are born in mainland Australia after 3,000 years of extinction there

The importance of ecosystems and of conserving species is such that, for example, in Australia a project has been developed to protect one of the most endangered animals: the Tasmanian devil.

In October 2020, the Aussie Ark organization and several conservation groups brought 26 of these carnivorous marsupials to the sanctuary in Barrington Tops, north of Sydney and the results are now in sight.

A Tasmanian devil at the Devil’s Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on the Australian mainland. Picture taken on November 17, 2015. © Jason Reed / Reuters

This week seven Tasmanian devils were born and although it is not a large number, it is very representative because in mainland Australia, this animal became extinct more than 3,000 years ago.