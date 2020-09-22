Environment The video shows how a huge plastic junk was washed away on a tourist beach in Honduras – “Garbage is destroying us”

Honduras blames Guatemala for the waste.

Honduras Residents of their own city were horrified when local tourist beaches suddenly began to fill with the garbage sludge brought by the waves in South America. The majority of the rubbish is plastic waste.

According to the Honduran authorities, the waste has been transported from the Guatemalan side to Omoo in northern Honduras.

According to the news agency Reuters, the Honduran government has forwarded a formal complaint to Guatemala about the events and is urging its neighboring country to take action to prevent the rubbish from ending up at sea.

“Garbage is destroying us,” lamented the mayor of Omo Ricardo Alvarado in a local media interview.

The beaches of the city of Omo in Honduras, South America, are filled with plastic debris. Picture from Saturday.­

Meriin ends up World Wide Fund for Nature according to eight million tons of plastic every year.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the World Economic Forum predicted in 2016 in its reportthat by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s seas.