An environmental improvement begins with the implementation of radical changes in our way of life. This is recalled, once again, by the latest report from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), which offers a plan to address the triple planetary emergency: climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution. The document is based on what several international scientific studies have already said in recent years.

According to António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, this report entitled ‘Make peace with nature‘is the peace plan for a reconstruction program after the war against the planet in which we are plunged. This conflict has led to three interrelated environmental crises that threaten the viability of human beings on the planet: climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution. “Human well-being lies in protecting the health of the planet. It is time to reevaluate and re-establish our relationship with nature,” Guterres said. In his words, the document lays “the foundations of hope” because “it shows the way to a safer world.”

This is because the text presents a scientific plan that explains how to deal with the three environmental crises together. To do this, it exposes three fronts on which it is necessary to act and details what each actor can and has to do in each of these aspects: from politicians to the media, through scientists, citizens and financial institutions.

All sectors have a role to play on the road to a sustainable future © France 24

Some of the examples of measures to be taken by international, national, regional and local authorities are to “adopt plans and objectives consistent with the Paris Agreement for the transition to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, thereby reducing emissions by 45% in 2030 compared to 2010 “. The report also says that entities can also “put a price on carbon, phase out funding for fossil fuels and abolish the subsidies they receive, stop building new coal-fired power plants, and foster adaptation and resilience to climate change. “.

Other recommendations for governments are related to the design of sustainable cities from a social and environmental point of view, with infrastructure that is energy efficient, for example. It is estimated that 56% of the world’s population lives in cities, a percentage that rises to 81% in Latin America. So the role of cities for a sustainable future is crucial.

Financial organizations, citizens and the media also have a role in the environmental peace process

Financial organizations are being asked to support biodiversity conservation and restoration projects and to move away from financing industries that contribute to global warming and climate change. Also that they adopt inclusive wealth, which is the sum of produced, natural, human and social capital as the basis for investment decisions; and stop using GDP as an index of development.

The private sector is being asked for more circular economy practices: that is, reduce waste, reuse materials and recycle more. The report exposes the importance of citizens participating in the election of political leaders and holding these officials accountable in environmental matters, and that we are aware of our daily decisions regarding the consumption of energy, resources, the transport we use or the the food we eat.

The media also play an important role in this peace plan: denying false information, documenting and reporting on the direct relationship between the destruction of nature and the worsening of our living conditions. Among many other functions, the call to journalists is to report on the negative impacts of certain subsidies imposed by governments on industries that damage the planet.

The conclusion, in the words of the UN Secretary-General, “is that we need to transform the way we see and value nature. We must reflect the true value of nature in all our economic policies, plans and systems. … There is a fundamental change in the way that we measure the economy and in the way that we behave as citizens and the way that we behave as countries. And without that fundamental change, the objectives that we have set in relation to biodiversity, pollution and climate change will not be achievable. And we are near the point of no return. (…) Making peace with nature is the most important task we will undertake in the coming decades. “

The report with the solutions to avoid new pandemics

The document emphasizes that the Covid-19 pandemic is a direct consequence of the destruction of habitats and that economic stimulus packages must be taken advantage of to rebuild, moving away from unsustainable practices and directing money towards infrastructure and programs that reduce the risks and impacts of pandemics in the future.

Preventing habitat destruction is one way to ensure that there are no new pandemics in the future © France 24

With this document, the UN intends to establish a base from which a series of concrete solutions will emerge during the key meetings on the environment that will take place in 2021 and that arrive a year late due to the coronavirus outbreak. These are the biodiversity summit in the Chinese city of Kunming on May 17-30 and the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to be held on the first 12 days of November.