Environment | The UN adopted a historic agreement that enables the protection of international seas

Enabling the protection of international waters has been discussed for more than 15 years.

World the first agreement protecting the international high seas has been put into use at the UN on Monday, reports news agency AFP.

The landmark agreement creates the legal framework for extending marine protection to distant ecosystems. The agreement applies to seas outside state borders, which are about 60 percent of the world’s seas.

Making the High Seas Agreement required more than 15 years of discussions at the UN, of which the last four years were official negotiations. The UN already reached an agreement on the content of the High Seas Agreement in March, but the deal was made official on Monday. During the past three months, UN translators and lawyers have reviewed the official text.

International protecting the seas, i.e. the seas outside territorial waters, has been challenging in the past, because no state’s national laws have applied to them.

Currently, only about one percent of international waters are protected by some environmental protection measures. The agreement concluded now is important because it can be used to achieve targetaccording to which 30 percent of all land and sea areas must be protected by 2030.

Its in addition to the fact that the agreement enables the protection of international waters, it also obliges other actions in the open seas.

In the future, environmental impact studies must be carried out in international seas for certain actions. The agreement does not mention specific operators that would require environmental impact studies, but such could be, for example, fishing, sea transport and deep-sea excavations.