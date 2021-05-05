Environment The toilet water in the new residential building was allowed to drain for months into a creek that has been tried to renovate for 20 years – “Hard to speculate on what has been destroyed”

About 120 cubic meters of wastewater had time to drain into the water before the faulty pipe connection was noticed. Longinoja’s long-term active fears emissions will increase fish deaths and eutrophication.

Tedious the smell revealed on Monday serious error in a residential area in Sepänmäenpuisto in Helsinki.

From the newly completed apartment building on the creek bank, the wastewater of the residents had flowed directly untreated into the stormwater basin on the site and from there to Longinoja.

Due to an incorrect cross-connection, household wastewater was allowed to drain into a stormwater basin for several months. The first residents moved into the house in February and a total of about 120 cubic meters of wastewater has been drained, says the Director of the Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) Kia Aksela.

Although the solid material remained in the stormwater holding tank and can be collected, the liquid effluent has been allowed to drain directly into Longinoja. For example, there is urine, which is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus that eutrophicate water bodies.

The amount of water in proportion, according to Aksela, “a very small amount” of wastewater has been allowed to drain. He equates the case with a sewer overflow during heavy rain.

“Still, don’t underestimate it. That must not happen, and we will clean up the tracks to the best of our ability. ”

A large cleaning operation is currently underway, Aksela says. The storm water pipe is plugged, the combination cars suck up liquid wastewater from the pool and remove solid waste from it. The pool is then cleaned with a pressure washer.

It should be ready later this week, probably by Friday. During Wednesday, the pipes will also be reconnected.

Wide the catchment area, combined with the city’s diverse activities, production facilities and construction, makes the Longinoja, which flows into the Vantaa River, very vulnerable.

For 20 years now, it has been one of the most prominent model targets for trout recovery and creek rehabilitation, even a flagship. Among other things, the creek is being used to revive the life cycle of a highly endangered natural trout, he says Henrik Kettunen About the Hiking Fish Association.

According to him, with good construction planning, the damage to the water system has been reduced all the time, although any unexpected disturbances in the environment can degrade the condition of the seedling population.

“I bet that in this case, Longinoja’s emissions have been so small in terms of volume that the load has withstood it. Now it was also a moment of cold water, when the fish stock may not be a musk. ”

Kettunen thinks that although fewer young trout fry will probably be seen in Longinoja this year, the reasons for the phenomenon are not related to emissions but to the previous good spawning year.

“Soraiko’s renovations produced a record number of chicks last spring, which means that the chicks born this spring are very cramped due to the previous strong age group. This is a cycle that will be corrected again next year. ”

Longinojan long-term active Juha Salonen says it is concerned about the loss of trout fry, which may be seen due to possible oxygen depletion caused by emissions.

“The end result is only known when the boy monitoring starts. But organisms could have died earlier in the spring winter if oxygen-free water has passed under the ice. ”

In addition, Longinoja drains its water into a slow-flowing backwaters where algae blooms or eutrophication may be seen in the summer heat as a result of emissions.

“It is still difficult to speculate on what may have been lost or destroyed, but quite a bit of waste water has come from there,” says Salonen.

However, he does not believe that concrete clean-up or other means can no longer prevent the impact of the emissions on Longinoja. Everything has been done, what can be, and now the possible consequences are awaited.

“Human mistakes happen, but unfortunately too often, and nature is the sufferer.”

Mixed Salonen and Kettunen would like to thank the residents of the Longinoja area for being awake and reacting quickly to changes in the water system.

In recent days, Longino has also been a source of astonishment in public redness of the water because of. The color red is not known to have any contact with the leaked wastewater.

On Tuesday, the Helsinki police took samples to determine the origin of the color. HSY also photographed the concrete piping with a camera on Tuesday night, but nothing survived.

“It went unexplained now because there were no traces in the sewer network. At least it is not human waste, but perhaps something from industry or soil, ”says Kia Aksela.