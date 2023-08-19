Environment | The street work that made residents cry and made them happy starts in Espoo’s Jupper

Some residents have already been waiting for the street work, others think the project is too big.

Espoo In Jupper’s small house area, a big street and water supply project will start in a couple of weeks, which has already divided the residents’ opinions beforehand.

According to the current street plan, the street called Rantatie will be opened for a large-scale water and drainage project, after which the street will be asphalted. The street area will be widened, and there will be a combined bicycle path and sidewalk. There are parking spaces near the local ball field.

Rantatie leads from Jupper’s small house area towards Pitkäjärvi. A historic gravel road called Pitkäjärvenranta follows the eastern shore of the lake.

The Rantatie project has been known for a long time, but the city has so far not had the funds to implement it. The water and sewerage contract is the responsibility of Helsinki Region Environment (HSY), which renews pipelines to the current pumping station on the shore of Pitkäjärvi.

Jumper in the western area near Rantatie, the new street design of other gravel-surfaced residential streets has raised resistance. The draft of the street plans was available for viewing in early summer, and there were about 150 responses to it.

In July, HS wrote about the harsh criticism of residents and the Pro Jupperi association. In the online survey, many wished for a landscape-saving stormwater solution. Residents are especially worried about the trees that have to be cut down due to the widening of the streets.

The area’s old residents’ association Jupperin Omakotiyhdistys stated in an online survey in its own statement that the measures regarding stormwater are profitable and that the stormwater problems on Peltotie should be solved quickly.

“Pitkäjärvenranta is part of the historically valuable Kuninkaantie. The road should be renovated and maintained as a gravel road while preserving the trees,” the association emphasized.

Espoo street manager Esa Rauhala assesses that, from the city’s point of view, asphalting Pitkäjärvenranta is not necessary if the residents oppose it. The historic street at the southern end of the lake has been asphalted for a kilometer under the supervision of the Finnish Museum Agency.

The Jupperin Omakotiyhdistys, which supported the stormwater solution, has criticized the 3-4 meter wide green zones on the historic gravel road in its own statement.

The green zones would mean the felling of many large trees bordering Pitkäjärvenranta.

Jumper the western edge has long been plagued by the common problem of old small house areas, i.e. the flooding of rainwater and meltwater in open ditches. Those residents whose basements the water ends up in greet the new plans with thanks.

“On the curbs of asphalted streets, water can be directed to the storm water drains in a controlled manner. Underground, the drains are at a working height, they don’t freeze in the winter and the snow doesn’t support them,” explains Rauhala.

Because Jupper’s street areas are very narrow, alternative stormwater treatment solutions such as absorption basins are not available.

Town’s planners have recognized that some of the opposition to the new street plans is directed at the parking lots that are being built next to the ballpark. The service also has parking spaces for those swimmers who come to Pitkäjärvi’s swimming beach from somewhere further away.

“In the old small house areas, the same type of discussion is going on all the time as it is now in Jupper. Solutions to stormwater problems cause friction. Espoo has grown so fast that the city’s investment allocations cannot keep up,” says Rauhala.

The preparation of Jupper’s new street plans will continue in the fall, so that the finished street plan will probably be available for viewing and comments at the end of the year.