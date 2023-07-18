Environment | The stream was also colored white by the milk that flowed from the Fazer factory

Mellunkylänpuro turned white last week. The cause of the phenomenon has now been confirmed to be the milk solution that ran into the stream from Fazer’s confectionery factory.

HS reported on the incident on Friday. Now the stream already shines brightly, but the real reason for the mysterious event has only just been revealed.

On Friday, the team manager of the City of Helsinki’s environmental services Jari-Pekka Pääkkönen said that silt from geothermal heat pump drilling sites typically gets into streams when people install new heating systems on their lots. If drilling water gets into stormwater systems, the solids it contains can stain an entire stream.

In reality, milk flowed in Mellunkylänpuro last week. A sugary milk-water solution ended up in storm water systems from Fazer’s confectionery factory Fazerila in Vantaa.

Pääkkönen didn’t believe on Friday that the discoloration of Mellunkylänpuro could have been caused by Fazerila, even though it was originally suspected in the tip HS received.

Treated milk ended up in the storm water drain instead of the sewage drain. The disturbance happened twice, causing the stream to turn cloudy white on two different days. Fazer reacted to the leaks immediately.

“We immediately directed all the water-milk mixture that dripped onto the floor to go into the stormwater tanks,” says Fazer’s director of communications Liisa Eerola.

According to Eerola, we are talking about “some hundreds of liters” of milk, which according to him is not a large amount dissolved in water.

“Milk is characterized by the fact that it turns the water cloudy, even in small amounts,” says Eerola.

In Mellunkylänpuro live endangered trout. Is the brook trout population suffering from milk leakage?

“Milk is not a poison, but of course it is not good for the organism. It has a protein substance that consumes oxygen when it breaks down,” says Vantaa’s leading environmental inspector Maarit Rantataro.

Fazer’s communications director Eerola describes what happened as causing a point-specific load on the organism. An effort was made to minimize the harm with a quick response, and the actions taken were reviewed with the Vantaa environmental authority.

Locals residents have updated HS that Fazerila’s surprising process failures with stormwater leaks would be almost annual. According to Eerola, in the 2020s, milk from Fazer has reached stormwater systems once before.

According to Rantataro, stormwater leaks have not occurred particularly often in Fazerila.

“There have been some sewage pipe breaks and other things. However, I wouldn’t go into specifics about how often and what has happened,” says Rantataro.