Environment The river was filled with white foam in the southwestern part of St. Petersburg on Christmas Eve – Video shows how a white hut rises from the frothy water

The reason for the foaming of the Tuutarinjoki River flowing into the Gulf of Finland was not immediately known.

Large foam clouds swirled in the air on the Tuutarinjoki in southwest St. Petersburg on Christmas Eve, according to Reuters.

A white hut also flew to the adjacent streets. People gathered on the riverbank to marvel at the foamy water from a large area.

The reason foaming was not immediately known, but suspicions of deliberate release of chemicals into the water have been raised.

Local environmental activists have said they have also found an oily substance in the water that could potentially be used to make detergents. Water has been sampled for further investigation.

Authorities have also said they have begun an investigation, according to Reuters.

Tuutarinjoki is a meandering, narrow river about 21 kilometers long, which originates from Lake Tuutarinjärvi. The Tuutarinjoki flows down the canal into the Gulf of Finland.