Environment The polluting Russian Nornickel metal smelter near the Finnish border was closed – sulfur winds are expected to decrease in Lapland

Although the effects on air quality in Finland have been small, sulfur dioxide emissions from the factory area have from time to time been seen as clear spikes in Lapland’s air.

Sulfur winds is expected to disappear from Lapland’s air when emissions from the Russian nickel smelter stop near the Finnish border. Until now, pollutant emissions have been reflected in certain winds in Finnish air quality.

Emissions from the Nornickel plant ended when the company closed its plant in the city of Nickel at the end of last year. The plant, which has polluted the air on the Kola Peninsula for decades, has been one of the biggest polluters in the Arctic in Finland’s neighboring areas.

Specialist researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Anttila says that the sulfur dioxide peaks that have occasionally reached the Finnish side have been significant, although their overall impact on Lapland ‘s air quality has been small.

“Emissions have been clearly visible in Lapland’s air quality at the Pallas, Kevo and Raja-Joosep measuring stations.”

Lapin however, the air has remained clean, as Finland is below the prevailing wind direction and has thus avoided the worst pollution in the Kola mining industry.

“About ten percent of the wind directions come from Kola’s emission sources to Finland. Then the episode is clear and the sulfur content is shown as a spike, ”says Anttila.

However, according to Anttila, the effects of the plant closure cannot yet be analyzed.

“At least with a knife, the emissions have not stopped, but the Russian side is still emitting sulfur dioxide. The plant is not the only source of emissions in the Kola region. ”

On the Norwegian side, the situation has been much more difficult, as the wind takes the pollution from Kola there. According to Anttila, the EU limit values ​​for sulfur dioxide have been exceeded several times in Norway.

Sulfur dioxide in addition, the pipes of nickel smelters contain a considerable amount of heavy metals, including copper and nickel. Sulfur dioxide and heavy metals are harmful to both humans and the ecosystem.

Although the concentrations on the Finnish side have been quite small, they are also significant in the sensitive Arctic region, Anttila reminds. Sulfur dioxide is converted into sulphate particles in the air and also contributes to climate change.

Although the Nornickel plant will be closed, the plant areas on the Kola Peninsula are still big emitters in the Arctic.

In nickel The closure of the nickel smelter is part of Nornickel’s strategy to make its production more environmentally friendly.

For the same reason, the company closed its old copper smelter in Montchegork in early March and plans to close the electrolysis department at the Montšegork copper plant in April.

They were all set up during the Soviet era, when no attention was paid to the environmental impact. Large areas near them have long since become inanimate “hot”.

Customers’ environmental requirements have recently tightened, as many business ideas are to reduce emissions. Nickel is needed, for example, in electric car batteries.

Factories in Petsamo in 2000.­

Company decided in 2019 to start closing its old production facilities on the Kola Peninsula.

Copper production will be transferred to Siberia, Norilsk, but nickel production will remain in Kola. It will move further south from Nickel to Montchegork, where new plants are nearing completion.

According to Nornickel’s own announcement, the company’s sulfur dioxide emissions in the Kola region will be only 85 percent of the 2015 level at the end of this year as a result of the changes.

“Following the closure of the nickel smelter, we are modernizing our metallurgical production in Montchegork by, among other things, building new high-end plants. It is important to us that our production meets modern requirements, ”said the company’s CEO Vladimir Potanin in December, when the Nickel smelter closed.

The city of Nickel at the end of February 2021.­

The company is now happy to talk about its investments in modern environmental technology, as its reputation for environmental issues is grim.

Last May, it leaked from its production plant in Siberia more than 20,000 tons of diesel into the Ambarnaja River.

Finland remembers how the company The Harjavalta plant released tens of tons of nickel into the Kokemäenjoki River in the summer of 2014. More than a million pacified, endangered river mussels died.

Kola On the peninsula, nickel ore production began in the 1930s in Petsamo on the former Finnish lands. After the Continuation War, Petsamo passed to the Soviet Union, and Russia has resumed production.

Over the decades, the nickel smelter has destroyed nature within a radius of tens of kilometers around the city of Nickel.

In Finland, there was concern about sulfur emissions in the Kola area in the 1980s, when extensive forest damage was observed in Eastern Lapland. At that time, transboundary sulfur emissions doubled all of Finland’s total sulfur emissions.

Emissions have decreased from their peak years in the 1970s and 1980s, but have remained high.