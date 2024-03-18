Monday, March 18, 2024
Environment | The origin of the “black humpback” found on the ice in Helsinki was revealed

March 18, 2024
in World Europe
The origin of the dark matter that appeared in the Gulf of Finland and the Turku archipelago has been clarified. It's about the annual accumulation of air pollutants.

Helsinki the mystery of the “black humpback” found on the ice in front has been solved.

It's about air pollutants that settled on the ice during the winter, the rescue service of Helsinki told message service X on Monday. According to the environmental authorities, the phenomenon is an annual phenomenon and pollutants become visible when meltwater accumulates in openings, for example.

A man from Helsinki ran into black foam and liquid on Saturday while walking on the ice near Helsinki. The foreign substance raised concerns and the Border Guard came to take samples of the water

The substance has been detected at least in the Turku archipelago and the Gulf of Finland.

Open swimming was advised to be avoided during the investigations.

Now the origin of the substance has been clarified and according to the Rescue Service, you can continue open swimming at your own discretion.

