Environment The majority of Sortti stations in the Helsinki metropolitan area will be closed on weekends this spring

Only Konala’s Sortti station is open on Saturdays also on weekends.

Helsinki Sortti stations of the regional environmental services (HSY) usually open their gates to residents on spring Saturdays. This year, however, the stations, with the exception of Konala, only serve on weekdays.

The reason for opening only one Sortti station on weekends is the uncertainty caused by the corona situation for work arrangements, HSY reports in a press release.

HSY reminds the customers of Konala’s station to comply with the crown guidelines.

“Although we also keep our Konala Sortti station open on weekends, residents must follow the crown guidelines. When entering stations, it is important to keep a safe distance from other customers and staff and wear a mask. You must not get sick at the station, ”says the operations manager Marjut Mäntynen.

From April 10, Konala station will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. On weekdays, Sortti stations serve between 7 am and 9 pm.

There are stations in Kiviko and Konala in Helsinki, Ruskeasanta in Vantaa, Ämmässuo in Espoo and Jorvas in Kirkkonummi. Recyclable waste such as garden and renovation waste or broken furniture can be taken to the stations.