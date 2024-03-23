Saturday, March 23, 2024
Environment | The lights were turned off in the Earth Hour event for nature

March 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Environment | The lights were turned off in the Earth Hour event for nature

The lights were turned off at half past eight in many churches, businesses and shopping centers, among others.

Lights were turned off on Saturday night around the world for an hour during the environmental organization WWF's annual Earth Hour event. Earth Hour is a symbolic light sign for nature and the climate.

In Finland, the lights were turned off at half past seven in many churches, businesses and shopping centers, among others. Earlier in the evening, an Earth Hour event was organized in the station hall of Helsinki's main railway station, where live music was heard and those interested had the opportunity to get to know WWF's food work.

This year, in addition to turning off the lights, Earth Hour participants were encouraged to give an hour to nature, for example by volunteering or trying vegetarian food.

Earth Hour was celebrated in Finland for the first time in 2009.

