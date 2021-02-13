#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In Labergement-Sainte-Marie, in the heights of the Doubs, a ecosystem unique is hidden under bodies of water. A mixture of moss and plant debris that has accumulated for centuries, a ecosystem which absorbs and retains rainwater. Insects, animals and carnivorous plants live there. The peat bog of Lake Rémoray is part of this natural heritage local.

Other swamps to rehabilitate

Geneviève Magnon is a scientist, she worked for years to conserve and restore this particular environment: “There are commitments to continue restoration efforts, to preserve biodiversity, the water resource of peatlands and the carbon stock which is threatened with CO2 emissions if we do not stop this degradation”. For decades, the Jura peatlands were exploited for fuel before being dried up for agricultural purposes. A disturbed environment that had to be reconstructed. Other swamps must be rehabilitated.

