Environment The islands of Lake Oulujärvi again under threat of felling: Metsähallitus wants to cut down the natural forest of the camping islands

According to a Natura assessment commissioned by Metsähallitus, the planned felling on the islands of Lake Oulujärvi will not have a significant impact on natural values. According to WWF’s forest expert, logging is a model example of Metsähallitus’ oversized profit targets.

Lake Oulu the islands of the hiking area Kaarresalo and Kuostonsaari are again under threat of felling. Metsähallitus has filed a new forest use declaration for the islands, which have been felled by the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) once already denied for the preservation of natural values.

The islands of Lake Oulujärvi are a significant natural forest protection site in the Natura 2000 network. Last January, the Supreme Court ruled that planned deforestation could undermine the natural values ​​that are the basis for protection. A Natura assessment was required for the area in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act.

The Natura assessment commissioned by Metsähallitus has now been completed. According to it, the planned felling does not significantly threaten the habitats on which the protection is based, so Metsähallitus renewed its forest use declaration.

Environmental organization WWF’s leading forestry expert Panu Kuntun According to him, the nature and hiking values ​​of the Oulujärvi islands are significant: “There is a 150-year-old forest in Kaarresalo. It is, of course, worthy of protection, and no felling of any kind can be done there without sacrificing natural values. ”

According to the municipality, Metsähallitus’ logging intentions speak harshly about the fact that Metsähallitus has been set too many profit targets for state forests. The islands of Lake Oulujärvi are a prime example of the conflict between the urgent need for protection and oversized logging targets.

“Metsähallitus is retrying the launch of the same process, which received its decision as early as January. Besides, at the beginning of the millennium, Kaarresalo was also a treasure area protected by Metsähallitus’ own decision, ”says Kunttu.

“The renewal of the felling plan shows how the oversized Metsähallitus’ profit target is in relation to the possibilities of forest management on state lands. The state’s control policy has led to the situation that areas valuable for nature and hiking must be felled. This is unsustainable. ”

The Board of Directors decides on Metsähallitus’ profit target, most of which comes from the sale of wood. The profit target has about doubled in just over ten years.

According to the municipality, the return target should be halved in order to preserve the natural values ​​of the state’s forests: “The state should set an example in protecting forest diversity.”

State forests are managed by Metsähallitus Metsätalous oy, which prepares and implements the felling and thinning of state forests on a forestry basis.

The company’s director of forest use and planning Hannu Lehtonen emphasizes that all options are still open on the islands of Lake Oulu. According to him, the process has no connection with strict performance targets.

The forest management notification made to the Finnish Forest Center was renewed because the plan was changed on the basis of a more detailed habitat inventory, Lehtonen says.

The Natura assessment, in turn, has been submitted to the Northern Ostrobothnia Ely Center, which gives its own views on the assessment and management of the islands’ forests.

“No decisions have been made and logging is not about to begin. The Ely Center is now allowed to give its own views, and we also listen to stakeholders before anything is done, ”says Lehtonen.

Metsähallitus will not publish the Natura assessment until the middle of 2021. According to Lehtonen, however, its basic message is that the planned measures will not have a significant impact on the habitats on which protection is based.

The forest of Kaarresalo in Oulujärvi in ​​autumn 2017.­

The Oulujärvi hiking area is a state hiking area managed by Metsähallitus. The islands and shore areas of Lake Oulujärvi belong to the Natura area.

Metsähallitus planned logging on the islands of Kaarresalo and Kuosto in 2017, which led to a dispute over the protection of the islands. The controversy escalated when the Northern Ostrobothnia Ely Center decided to allow logging.

In January, the Supreme Administrative Court banned logging because it could undermine the natural values ​​that are the basis for the protection of the Natura network area. The matter was returned to the ely center to ban logging until a proper Natura assessment in the area has been completed.

Lake Oulu The islands are one example of controversial logging plans in state forests across Finland.

Prepared by environmental organizations in early December report Of the Finnish state’s precious forests, which are under threat of felling. The report lists as many as 55 forest sites worth protecting.

Forests are important habitats for both biodiversity and climate change mitigation. Much of Finland endangered species live in forests where the species is depleted despite international commitments to the contrary.

The importance of old-growth forests, especially for forest species, is considerable. According to researchers, the most common causes of endangerment are reforestation and management measures, as well as the decline of old-growth forests and large trees and decaying wood.