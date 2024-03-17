Environment | The investigation of the dark blob observed on the ice near Helsinki continues – the substance is being studied in the KRP laboratory

A dark substance has been detected on the ice in a large area near Helsinki, says the fire marshal on duty.

Helsinki The investigation of the dark matter observed on the ice in front has continued on Sunday. Firefighter on duty Toni Kannikoski The Helsinki rescue service tells STT that it has not yet been determined what the substance is.

On Saturday, there was news about the substance Over and HS. Helsinki Tuomas Hannikainen told HS that he noticed an unexpected sight while skating on Saturday. He observed black liquid and foam on the ice from Vuosaari to Hakaniemi.

Toni Kannikoski says that observations have been made about the substance at least from the representative offices of Tammisalo, Marjaniemi and Vuosaari in Helsinki. There are observations from a fairly wide area, and they are mainly made by excursion skaters.

The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland has taken samples of the substance, which have been delivered to the Central Criminal Police (KRP) laboratory for examination. By Sunday morning, the rescue service had not received any new findings about the substance.

Kannikoski says that the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard will take more samples from the outer sea on Sunday. The rescue service has not yet started control measures, because it is not yet known whether it is a non-natural substance or a substance that belongs to nature. The situation is difficult because there are observations from a wide area and the substance is under the ice.

“We are currently waiting for possible new reports of findings and results about which substance is involved. At the moment, you can't do anything but wait,” Kannikoski says.

The rescue service called on the message service on Saturday in X to avoid open swimming in the Marjaniemi, Tammisalo and Meri-Rastila area. Possible oil damage has not yet been ruled out.

Mightily interviewed by a Coast Guard field director Eero Söderin according to the assessment, it may be a biological or algae-based substance. According to him, an oil spill is currently considered a less likely option.

Specialist researcher at the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke). Seppo Knuuttila wrote on Saturday in X, that it is a phenomenon that happens every spring, where during the winter, the soot accumulated on the ice with the snow flows into the openings with the meltwater. According to him, soot comes from burning in energy production and traffic.