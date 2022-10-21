Environment | The Guardian: The EU plans to water down car emission limits

In the draft of the EU’s new emissions standard, almost current levels of emissions would be allowed. In practice, there could be more than 100 million more cars on European roads in ten years.

European the commission rejected the recommendations of its own experts to reduce car emissions, reports a British newspaper The Guardian.

The newspaper has seen a leaked draft of the new Euro 7 emission standard, which sets limits for vehicle emissions. The regulation will enter into force in 2025.

According to the draft, the Commission intends to propose clearly lighter regulation than expected. If the Commission’s proposal is implemented, there could be more than 100 million more polluting cars on Europe’s roads in ten years, says The Guardian.

Commission it was expected in advance that the traffic emission limits would be clearly tightened to about half of the previous level.

Tightening has also been recommended by the EU’s own expert group Clove. The experts advocated the middle, “moderately ambitious” plan among the options in the report. According to the report, it would have brought savings of 136 billion euros in health and environmental costs.

Instead, in its draft, the commission only proposes lowering the emission limits of diesel cars to the same level as gasoline-powered cars. The emission limits for gasoline cars would remain unchanged.

According to The Guardian, the commission justifies the change by saying that limiting emissions would have increased the price of vehicles by 0.8-2.2 percent, which in the current economic situation they are not ready for.

Traffic of a T&E organization focusing on emissions Anna Krajinska according to it is clear that the automotive industry has succeeded in turning the regulation in its favor by lobbying.

“Rejecting the advice of experts is a scandal. Car manufacturers’ profits have been put before the health of millions of Europeans,” he commented to The Guardian.

According to the spokesperson of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the automotive industry is pushing for a solution that “is not effective not only from the point of view of results but also of costs”.

The new Euro 7 emission standard will be published on November 9.