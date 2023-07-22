Environment | The Greens and the Left Alliance criticized Minister Mykkänen’s claims: “Not fair and not truthful”

According to Li Andersson, the chairman of the Left Alliance, the government focuses on measures aimed at recovering coal at the expense of reducing emissions from the land use sector.

In opposition arouses indignation climate– and the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen (cook) In an interview with HS presented the view that it is not essential to reach the EU’s emission reduction targets in the land use sector.

Vice President of the Greens Oras Tynkkynen and the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson take Mykkänen’s speeches as a show of hands.

“Such talk is worrying. Of course, Finland must make every effort to achieve the climate goals of the land use sector. At least because no one yet knows what kind of fallout there will be from falling short of the goals,” says Andersson.

According to Tynkkynen, it is likely that the 2025 goal will not be reached, but the safest strategy would still be to try to do as much as possible.

“After that, the following goals will come, for the fulfillment of which you don’t want to take a back trip”, Tynkkynen refers to the target numbers coming in 2030 and 2040, the more detailed negotiation of which is still ongoing in the EU.

In an interview Mykkänen said that the goals of the coming decades should be negotiated in such a way that “the feeling of injustice does not grow” in Finland.

Both Andersson and Tynkkynen warn against counting on Finland’s goals to become easier in future negotiations.

“Every country tends to have the idea that if we did as little as possible and the neighbors as much as possible. Finland is certainly not the only one that would gladly take on a lighter burden,” says Tynkkynen.

Statistics Finland confirmed in December of last year that Finland’s land use sector will change from a sink to a source of emissions in 2021. The situation is caused by the slowing down of forest growth and large amounts of felling.

If Finland does not reach the EU emission targets for the land use sector, may have to buy it sink units from other EU countries for up to billions of euros, according to estimates.

Mute himself said in an interview with HS that the government is not about to give up.

“We don’t throw gloves on the counter, but take steps to increase the carbon sequestration of forests. But they are not enough in two years,” Mykkänen reasoned.

However, Andersson does not believe Mykkänen’s claim. According to him, the government seems to be confident that carbon recovery measures can offset the emissions of the land use sector.

“That technology is still in the development phase, and may not be able to be put into use quickly. The fact that the government is putting all its eggs in the same basket and at the same time downplays cost-effective and easy actions that should be done on peatlands and on the transport side is not necessarily a very good strategy.”

Tynkkynen, on the other hand, says that he considers carbon sequestration goals to be important, but emphasizes, like Andersson, that it cannot replace the reduction of emissions in the land use sector.

“It’s not that simple to just dig out technical sinks or industrial actions to reduce emissions,” Tynkkynen says.

Mixed Tynkkynen and Andersson remind that the climate panel has proposed several measures that could return the land use sector to a carbon sink.

The measures presented by the Climate Panel include reducing logging, removing and restoring peat fields, and introducing a land use change fee. The preparation of the last of these was started at the end of the previous government term, but the decisions were left to the current government.

“Many of these measures are conspicuous by their absence from the government program, even though some of them were taken for granted in advance,” Tynkkynen says, referring in particular to the land use change fee.

Mute on the other hand, in the interview, he also blamed the previous one for the emissions situation in the land use sector Sanna Marini (sd) government.

“Marin’s government had ambitious goals for the land use sector, but the actions were lacking. We were left with a sink debt of more than 50 million carbon tons”, Mykkänen described the situation.

Vihreiden Tynkkynen responds to the claim.

“The previous government should have done more and the previous one and the previous one. After all, Finnish climate policy has been marked from government to government by the fact that not enough is being done.”

Andersson also admits that the previous government should have done more about it. However, he partly refers to the fact that the information about the collapse of the coal sinks only came at the end of the previous government term.

“The Left Alliance would have been ready for more ambitious actions in the land use sector. It is no secret that in the previous government there were two parties that were ready for more ambitious actions. Two parties opposed them, and one in between didn’t take a stand,” says Andersson.

“The fact that he [Mykkänen] here, trying to create an image that everything was due to the previous government, however, is neither fair nor truthful.”