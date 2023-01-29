Environment | The green transition of industry in Finland requires investments of ten billion euros in the next few years

Technology for reducing emissions is already known in the forest and steel industries, but in the chemical industry, for example, the direction is more uncertain, according to a recent study.

Industry emissions must be strongly reduced if Finland intends to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality set for 2035. The necessary emission reductions are achievable, but they require investments of around ten billion euros in industry and the energy system in the next few years.

The estimate is included in the order commissioned by the Ministry of Labor and Economy to the report about the investment needs of the green transition in industry. The report looked at the processes of Finland’s most high-emitting production facilities and assessed what it would take to reform them into carbon neutral ones. The 24 largest industrial plants produce almost 90 percent of the emissions subject to industrial emissions trading in Finland, and in 2021 the combined carbon dioxide emissions of these plants was 10.8 million tons.

By 2035, emissions should be reduced to less than a quarter of this in order for Finland to achieve carbon neutrality. Carbon neutrality means that no more emissions are produced per year than the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed into sinks, such as forests.

The consulting company Afry, which conducted the survey, estimates that such a reduction in emissions would require investments of around six billion euros in the industry by 2035. The biggest investment needs are in the steel and chemical industries, which are the two sectors that cause the most emissions.

Since new, emission-free processes typically use a lot of electricity, industrial investments are not possible without new electricity production capacity. Around four billion euros must be invested in electricity production and networks at the same time, Afry estimates.

Emissions the reduction path looks very different in different industries. For example, the technologies required for emission reductions in the forest industry are already mature and functional on an industrial scale.

The same situation is starting to happen in the steel industry as well, although for a few years the perception was that the emissions from steel production are difficult to reduce. However, the steel company SSAB has made promising progress in the development of a hydrogen-based manufacturing process, and plans to convert its Raahen factory to fossil-free, possibly within this decade. The Raahen factory is Finland’s largest single source of carbon dioxide emissions, producing approximately seven percent of Finland’s emissions.

On the other hand, in the chemical industry, the outlook is more unclear. According to the report, several of the emission reduction solutions required by the chemical industry are not yet commercially available, and their development requires significant investments in product development and demonstrations.

“Furthermore, especially in the chemical industry, it is uncertain to what extent fossil-based products like the current ones will be manufactured in the future and on what schedule the transition to low-emission products made from renewable raw materials will take place,” the report states.

In the lime and cement industry, there is currently no technology for cleaning the process, but emission reduction measures rely on the capture, storage and further processing of carbon dioxide emissions.