Environment | The first UN water conference in over 40 years begins today

The countries that suffer the most from water shortages are the countries that are most affected by climate change anyway.

World the countries are gathering today at the UN Water Conference in New York after a break of more than 40 years.

The purpose of the meeting is to bring the water crisis to the attention of political decision-making. At the end of the conference, the Water Action Agenda will be published.

Shortage of water causes many threats in the world, and the countries that are most affected by climate change are suffering from it. Globally, more than a thousand children under the age of five die every day from diseases linked to a lack of water, such as diarrhea, says the UN children’s organization Unicef.

More than 180 countries in the world support the international management system of the water sector.