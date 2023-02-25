Environment | The Finnish Nature Association’s spring monitoring begins, the year’s theme is pollinators

Observations of the spring monitoring can be reported electronically using the form on the campaign’s website.

Today this weekend, the traditional spring monitoring of the Nature Association begins.

During eight different monitoring weekends, observations of more than 40 plant and animal species around Finland are collected. With the help of observations reported during the monitoring weekends, it is possible to get a picture of the progress of spring every two weeks.

Outside of the monitoring weekends, you can also report the first sightings of species.

The observations of the spring monitoring can be reported electronically to the campaign on the website to the existing form.

This year, the spring monitoring theme is the spring of pollinators.

“Through this year’s theme, we want to raise awareness of how important pollinators are for biodiversity,” says the spring monitoring campaign coordinator Lotta Ojajärvi Nature Union in the bulletin.

Theme species this year are wasp, bumblebee, nettle butterfly, blueberry, dandelion and willow.

The observations are stored in the database of the Central Natural History Museum.

With the help of observations, it is possible to compare the start and progress of spring in different years, and they can be put to good use, for example, in the study of climate change.

The Nature-Liitto Spring Monitoring is being organized for the 47th time.