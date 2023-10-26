Environment | The felling of disputed trees began in Helsinki

Trees are being felled in the Stansvikinkallio area. Conservationists are trying to block the project.

Of trees the dumping in the disputed area of ​​Stansvikinkallio in Kruunuvuorenranta has started. Helsinki aims to clear the street lines in the area that would serve the construction of the adjacent service center and the plots already reserved in the Stansvikinkallio area.

The conservationists camped in the area, on the other hand, are trying to prevent logging or at least delay it so much that the reassessment of the nature values ​​of the planning area is completed. The members of the protected Stansvik activist group have held a camp in a cottage village located in the planning area and patrolled the area in case logging started.

On Thursday, some of the protesters climbed a tree to prevent the progress of the forest machine.

“A request for official assistance is going out to the police”, the project manager Lasse Mustonen The city of Helsinki reported on Thursday about the early afternoon.

A protester sat in a tree at the same time as a logging machine cut down trees next to it in the Stansvikinkallio area on Thursday afternoon.

City estimates that he needs official help to secure the fellings. Even before the official assistance request was submitted, there were several police patrols monitoring the demonstration and guiding the demonstrators away from the working and security area of ​​the forest machine.

Mustonen says that the bill for the delay in the work is going to be directed to the protesters.

Mustonen emphasizes that no felling will be done in the eastern part of the plan, whose nature values ​​are being reassessed. The city, on the other hand, estimates that it will be able to do the street work in the northern and western parts of the plan area, because the plan is in any case legally binding.

HS told about the project that caused contradictions on a large scale in the article last week.

Logging the opposing vice-chairman of the Stansvik village association participating in the demonstration Maija Wilskman said that the logging started at ten in the morning along Haakoninlahdenkatu. At first, one police car was monitoring the beginning of the work and the demonstration, but in the afternoon, according to Wilskman, there were already a dozen cars and 20–30 police officers.

Maija Wilskman, vice president of the Stansvik village association, talked with a Stara representative through the fence of the old oil port.

“The police have made themselves a human fence that prevents the protesters from getting close to the motorcycle [metsäkonetta]”, Wilskman said on Thursday afternoon from near the seaside.

“Near by here, a woodcutter is cutting trees as thick as his wrist. As I understand it, clears the way for the moto. Moto is currently approaching the forest from the direction of the old oil port. Right next to this, one protester has climbed a tree,” Wilskman described.

The protester watched from a pine branch what was happening on the side of the old oil port. The tree felling was already over on Thursday evening, but it is scheduled to continue on Friday.

Felled tortoiseshell pines. The birth of the kilpikaarna usually requires a pine tree to be at least 150 years old.

Earlier in the day, Wilskman says that he witnessed how three protesters were transferred to a police car and the others were directed away from the motorcycle’s working area.

“Here, we have tried to appeal to basic rights, the principle of legality and effective legal remedies, but in vain,” says Wilskman.

By legal means, he means, among other things, applications for administrative coercion, in which the Regional Administration Agency and the Center for Business, Transport and the Environment have been asked to suspend street work and felling trees in the name of nature values.

The police it was reported from the command center on Thursday afternoon that there is a demonstration in Stansvikinkallio and several patrols are there.

The police have shown the protesters a place where they are not in the working area of ​​the forest machine. The police have ordered the demonstrators to move to the designated place, but some have refused and have been arrested for it.

According to the command center, there had been few arrests during the day, less than ten.

Metal nets had been strung on some of the trees in the plan area.

The police spoke with the representatives of Stara, the business institution of the city of Helsinki, on Thursday afternoon after the day’s logging was over.

Correction on October 26 at 3:00 p.m.: The article talked about coercive measures applications. The correct term is administrative compulsion application.