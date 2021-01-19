Environment The EU wants to restrict the use of plastic, and the plastic will soon be warned by a ‘bad turtle’ – Large packaging manufacturer estimates that a hasty plastic ban could be harmful to the environment

The EU’s directive restricting the use of disposable plastic should also be implemented in Finland in the summer with new labeling. The bigger question is what the EU intends to decide on the definition of plastic itself, says director Panu Ala-Nikkola from Huhtamaki.

Plastic whistles and the ban on disposable plastic forks is just the beginning.

A major revolution in the EU to reduce the use of plastics is still underway this year with the implementation of the directive restricting the use of disposable plastic products.

From the summer onwards, a label should be placed on the packaging of sanitary napkins, wet wipes and tampons, where the unwelling turtle swims in the water in the middle of the rubbish. The text section states that the product contains plastic, and the second figure states that the used product should not be thrown into nature or, for example, in a toilet bowl.

The aim is to advise consumers in EU countries and reduce litter.

This is the first implementing act adopted by the European Commission in connection with the directive restricting the use of disposable plastics.

The regulation takes a particularly strict stance on the labeling of disposable drinking mugs. In future, each mug must always be marked in the language of the country in which the mug is delivered to the market.

The change does not only apply to plastic drinking cups. The same mark must also be printed on the cardboard cups.

The new label affects, for example, packaging manufacturer Huhtamaki. The company has a significant foothold worldwide in the manufacture of consumer packaging such as disposable containers, food packaging and egg cells.

Huhtamaki has more than 80 production plants around the world. The plant in Hämeenlinna is part of Huhtamäki Foodservice Nordic, which is part of the Huhtamäki Group.

Hundreds of millions of cardboard cups are manufactured annually at the plant, which end up in Finland and other Nordic countries and the Baltic countries.

New labeling obligation and the legal act defining it released at the end of December. National implementation should take place by early July.

“When it comes to the operations of this business unit, we alone have hundreds of different inventory items that are re-printed,” says the head of the business unit. Panu Ala-Nikkola.

In practice, this means that each language area must have its own cups and its own printing plates. For example, the renewal work for printing plates is equivalent to five months of work for the current staff. Customers who order cups, on the other hand, need to know which market its products are going to.

For example, if a Finnish coffee roastery wants to order cups with its own look, it must know in advance where the cups end up. Another option would be to print a turtle label and warning text in all six languages ​​on the cup. In any case, the amount of work increases.

“This is also a competition issue. When we have high labor costs in a global comparison, it also becomes more expensive to make a change. In my view, this will open up the market to competition, especially from countries with lower costs, ”he says.

EU the entity restricting the use of disposable plastics is also known as the sup directive (The Single-Use Plastics Directive). Its goal is to reduce the amount of plastic debris that ends up on beaches and at sea.

There has been a consensus among EU countries on this goal: no one is in favor of littering. Therefore, it is desired to label certain products containing plastic more precisely than before.

However, the Sup Directive is a large package that also takes a position on how, for example, food should be packaged in the future. One of the most important things in the EU has been to reduce the amount of plastic in packaging.

The goal has gained understanding in the packaging industry, but the means to pursue the goal are astounding. The key problem is that the Commission has still not defined what is meant by plastic.

One problem is that in the preparation of the directive, plastic has been seen as only one material, when in reality plastic is a generic term for dozens of different technical applications.

Plastics are only united by the fact that their essential chemical component is a large-sized polymer that is molded by heat and pressure. For example, cellophane is a plastic, although it is made of wood-based fiber.

Especially a lot of plastic is used in food packaging. This is well known in the Finnish company Pyroll, which manufactures packaging from plastic, cardboard, paper and aluminum.

In general, the packaging material is chosen so that the minimum possible material provides the best possible protective properties.

Kari Suomela packed products at Pyroll’s packaging factory in Lielahti, Tampere.­

Plastic is also often used in packaging whose main material is, for example, cardboard.

“At the moment, the debate often makes no distinction between whether a product contains five or one hundred percent plastic. For example, a cardboard milk jar is covered with a thin plastic film, so it has to be decided whether it is a plastic product by definition, ”says Pyroll’s CEO. Mika Lankila.

Sup Directive entered into force as early as June 2019. A deadline of two years has been set for its national implementation, ending next summer. However, some of the requirements of the directive will not have to be applied much later.

At present, however, it appears that national implementation may be delayed.

In Finland, the preparation of the national implementation of the directive is the responsibility of the Ministry of the Environment. According to the Ministry, the preparation is challenging as the preparation of the Commission’s implementing acts and guidelines has been significantly delayed beyond what is required by the Directive.

The main reason is that the Commission has still not provided further guidance on the definition of plastics in the Directive.

“The Commission is also well behind schedule in preparing the directive,” says the Legislative Councilor. Katariina Haavanlammi from the Ministry of the Environment.

The background is also the EU waste legislation package, which should be implemented in Finland in connection with the reform of the Waste Act. Its implementation has been delayed for more than six months. The government’s proposal on the implementation of the Sup directive, on the other hand, cannot be submitted to Parliament until the reform of the Waste Act has entered into force.

“With these prospects, however, the aim is to get the government’s draft proposal for the sup directive for a round of opinions later in the spring and for consideration by Parliament in the autumn,” Haavanlammi says.

The Ministry of the Environment also considers that the implementation of the Directive has been driven by the Commission in a hurry. For example, in the negotiations with the EU on the implementing legislation on labeling requirements, Finland pursued a line in the autumn of 2020 in which the deadline for national implementation of labeling requirements would be extended and the relevant Article 17 of the Directive would be re-opened. However, other Member States were not enthusiastic about the initiative.

Huhtamaki and from the point of view of other cup companies, the delay in implementing the directive gives a little more time to adapt.

The December decree also has a one-year transition period during which the plastic label can be treated with a sticker to be affixed to the cup. For Huhtamaki, it would not be profitable, as it would be even more difficult to label the cups one by one than to renew the prints.

Disposable beverage cups will be labeled in the future with information on the labeling requirements for the product group. Disposal options to be avoided and the adverse environmental effects of the plastic they contain.­

According to Panu Ala-Nikkola, it is good that litter is being tackled. At the same time, he doubts whether a label printed in several different languages ​​and colors is the best option for the whole – increasing the number of work steps in production also increases the environmental load.

“We think the label could have printed just as well on the packaging where the drink cups are delivered. Another option would be to share the information with the consumer in connection with the vending machine, ”he says.

An even bigger question is what the Commission decides on the definition of plastic. According to the packaging manufacturers, there are currently no disposable cups that do not contain any plastic.

The same was said by several researchers.

“Fiber-based liquid packaging does not contain liquid without applying a plastic layer to it,” previously told HS Liisa Lehtinen, who is a senior lecturer in materials technology at Turku University of Applied Sciences.

Also read: Plastics that end up in the sea became an international problem – Now scientists explain why banning the use of plastics would be an environmentally absurd idea

As for the EU then one should decide or understand the definition of plastic packaging?

In particular, the Commission is now awaiting guidance from the Commission on a more precise definition. Ala-Nikkola takes the example of France, where a national derogation is being driven. It states that a carton containing less than 10% plastic would not be counted as a plastic product.

If the same were applied in Finland, for example, a cardboard cup containing some plastic could be recycled as a cardboard product, as is currently the case.

Another thing the packaging industry wants to question is disposable concept. For example, the European packaging umbrella organization EPPA recently published a paper by the consultancy Ramboll research, which investigated the replacement of disposable containers used in restaurants with washable plastic containers.

According to the study, reusable containers would increase the environmental load caused by restaurants, as washing also puts a strain on the environment.

Although it was a study commissioned by the industry, the perspective it raises is interesting.

When one packaging material is replaced, something else is needed to replace it. For example, the Natural Resources Center in a study conducted by it has been found that about 96 per cent of the carbon footprint of rye bread packed in a plastic bag comes from the bread itself. In the same study it was found that even a single slice of bread thrown away burdens the environment more than the surrounding packaging.

Plastic is widely used in packaging because it provides a longer shelf life than, for example, paper or cardboard alone. In liquid cardboard packaging, on the other hand, plastic plays a small but necessary role in the liquid resistance of the product.

Huhtamaki’s view is that the best way to bring environmentally friendly packaging to the market is to provide incentives for companies to develop it.

“This is another kind of stick or carrot question again. Innovations usually arise from the activities of companies, so it would be strange for companies in the packaging sector to be penalized by defining plastic as products in which it actually has only a very small part, ”says Ala-Nikkola.

Size with regard to the sup directive, the problem has been, from the point of view of the packaging sector in particular, the fact that regulation of a complex entity has been pushed forward with great urgency.

“For two years now, the Commission has been revolving around how plastics should be defined and has not come to a sensible conclusion. In practice, a politically ambitious goal was first created and only now is it defined what it is about, ”says the President of the Finnish Packaging Association Antro Säilä.

At least one thing is clear: soon the drinking cups and many packs will get the image of a unwell turtle on its side. It also partly symbolizes the difficulties of a small member state in making its own voice heard in the Union – Finland, when it would have liked the brand to have a picture of a fish instead of a turtle.