Environment The EU is one of the world’s biggest causes of tropical deforestation, says a recent WWF report – now the Union is trying to ban the sale of deforestation products

Voluntary commitments by companies have failed to halt global deforestation, says the environmental organization WWF.

EU countries consumption causes the second most tropical deforestation in the world after China, according to a report released by the environmental organization WWF on Wednesday.

The report’s data date back to 2017, when the EU caused 16 percent and China 24 percent of deforestation caused by international trade. Proportionate to the population, Europeans caused significantly more tropical deforestation than the Chinese.

“This is the most recent assessment of the situation,” says a WWF conservation adviser Jussi Nikula.

“In recent years, the state of forest protection in Brazil has deteriorated further and there have been changes in soybean procurement, but it is difficult to give an accurate picture of the present.”

With its report, WWF wants to put pressure specifically on the EU, which has promised to address the deforestation it has caused. The Commission is currently preparing a bill that would address the sale of deforestation products in the EU.

The WWF believes that this law must be passed.

“The EU aims to halt deforestation, and voluntary commitments have not worked. Binding legislation is needed, ”says Nikula.

“It would also level the playing field for the benefit of responsible players. Now forest roofing products can drive prices down by unfair means. ”

Deforestation is a significant problem in terms of emissions, says the professor of forest science at the University of Helsinki Markku Kanninen. He is involved in the European Commission’s working group preparing the new law.

“The EU really now wants to address the impact of European consumption on deforestation. I have heard these speeches for the past 15 years, but now they come in concrete, “he says.

At present, the responsibility has been left mainly to the country in whose territory the forest is being destroyed.

Brazil, for example, is easily blamed for the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, even though a significant portion of tropical deforestation is the result of international demand. Brazil breeds a lot of beef and soybeans for export, which in turn feeds cattle to the rest of the world. In Indonesia, forests are cleared on the world market under oil-producing palm groves, while in West Africa they are converted into cocoa farms for the chocolate industry.

Soybeans, palm oil, beef, wood products, coffee and cocoa, in particular for animal feed, are purchased in the EU from forest products.

Emissions underlying these products can be huge. The felling and burning of a rainforest in itself generates significant emissions, but at the same time a carbon sink is lost when the forest no longer sequesters carbon from the air.

Even if a new forest is planted to replace a burnt one, it will take a very long time to grow it, even hundreds of years. At that time, in the worst case, there is time to burn many more forests next to it.

“Felling and planting are not co-ordinated acts. Emissions from deforestation should be multiplied by six to include the loss of the sink, ”says Kanninen.

Kannisen believes that the EU is at least moving in the right direction by focusing on its own role instead of the accusing finger.

“The biggest thing here is to understand how these things are intertwined.”

The Commission’s goal is that deforestation products can no longer be sold in EU countries.

It could mean, for example, a law requiring the importer to verify the origin of the product under penalty of a penalty. This already regulates the import of illegally harvested timber into Europe, Kanninen says.

“The importer goes to jail, not the one who has cut down the forest.”

At present, however, it is difficult for the authorities to accurately assess which products from which countries are causing deforestation. According to Kanninen, one solution would be to develop the same type of tracking system for the most significant forest roof products as for wine.

“The consumer sees directly from the bottle of wine where the farm has come from. In the future, when you go to the store, you will get the same information even about meat. ”

Imports and exports also need to be recorded in more detail. At present, statistics show that the Netherlands is responsible for much of the deforestation caused by the EU, when in reality the products only arrive in several EU countries through the port of Rotterdam, Kanninen says.

Forest roof products banning is a politically difficult project. Producer countries such as Indonesia have already expressed concern about the EU’s boycott. Attempts have long been made to put pressure on Brazil to protect the rainforest through trade agreement negotiations, to no avail.

The influence of EU countries in the world will ultimately be limited if they are not allowed to attract other big players behind their own line. At best, however, the United States or even China would follow the EU’s example, and production would change, Kanninen says.

“Then producers would start thinking that if existing products can’t be marketed, they have to do differently.”