Environment The EU investigated: Many green claims on consumer products are at least exaggerated

EU Commission and consumer authorities in the Member States are investigating the veracity of environmental claims made on the websites of companies selling consumer products.

The end result was sad. The authorities had reason to believe that, in 42% of cases, the allegations were exaggerated, inaccurate or fraudulent.

According to the authors of the study, green washing, ie making unfounded green claims, seems to have become more common as consumers have started to favor environmentally friendly products.

“Still more people want to live green and congratulate companies that are trying to produce environmentally friendly products or services. But there are also unscrupulous traders in the market who try to lure consumers to the lens with vague, inaccurate or exaggerated claims, ”the Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders says in a press release.

According to him, eradicating green washing is high on the EU’s agenda to promote sustainable consumption.

The authors of the survey visited the websites of a large number of companies selling clothing, cosmetics and household appliances. From there, they selected 344 statements that seem suspicious or controversial for a closer look.

In more than half of these cases, the product manufacturer did not provide the consumer with information that would allow the veracity of the claims to be assessed.

Over in one third of the cases, the claim contained vague or general descriptions such as ‘conscious’, ‘environmentally friendly’ or ‘sustainable’, which may unjustifiably give the consumer the impression that the product has no adverse effects on the environment.

Vague and unsubstantiated claims about product characteristics are not in line with EU consumer law.

According to the Commission’s communication, the national consumer authorities are in contact with companies whose allegations were problematic and will ensure that they are rectified.

The EU Commission and consumer authorities have conducted annual reviews of areas related to consumer protection. The international consumer protection association ICPEN also participated in the green washing review.