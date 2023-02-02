Environment | The EU intends to reduce emissions in the next few years as much as in the previous 30 years – this is how it will happen

The European Union’s new set of climate regulation is starting to be ready. Combustion engine cars will be a thing of the past, carbon duties will be paid on imported products and maritime transport will start paying for its emissions.

European the union is eyeing a bigger shift in climate policy. The large body of legislation regarding the tightening of climate targets is starting to be ready, and as a result, the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced in the next few years at a much faster pace than before. The goals are getting tighter across the board and extend to new sectors and for the first time also beyond the borders of the EU.

According to the new goals, in 2030 the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions should be 55 percent lower than in 1990. At the end of 2021, the situation was that emissions had decreased by 29 percent. By the end of the decade, emission reductions should therefore be almost the same as during the previous 30 years.

The goal is tough, and until some time ago it was unclear what means would be used to reach this goal.

Now the path to emission reductions is becoming clear. During the last six months, the EU member states and the European Parliament have completed a large number of legal reforms that define the measures for different sectors. In practice, every screw of the EU’s climate regulation is being tightened, and completely new tools are also being introduced.

Goals are getting tighter everywhere

of the EU the main goal is carbon neutrality, i.e. the balance of emissions and sinks in 2050. The intermediate goal for 2030 is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent from the 1990 level. The goal was tightened in the spring of 2021. The previous goal was a 40 percent reduction in emissions.

With the parts of the legal package finalized during the fall and winter, the big goal is divided into different sectors. Roughly, emissions are divided into three blocks: emissions subject to and outside the emissions trading system, and emissions from the land use sector.

Emissions trading includes emissions from energy production, industry and intra-EU aviation. The emissions reduction target for these sectors is the toughest: emissions should be reduced by 62 percent from the 2005 level by 2030, while the previous target was 43 percent. Emissions trading is an EU-wide mechanism, so the same emission reduction targets apply to the companies covered by it in every member state.

Emissions trading excludes, for example, emissions from traffic, property-specific heating, agriculture and waste management. These emissions are also planned to be reduced even faster: the EU target will tighten from 30% to 40%.

The richest member countries commit to reducing their emissions more than the poor ones. That’s why Finland needs to halve its emissions outside the emissions trading system, when, for example, Romania and Bulgaria’s goal is a 10 percent emission reduction. For the first time, however, all EU countries, regardless of income level, commit to reducing emissions.

While the emission reduction targets are getting tighter, carbon sinks are being nurtured even more carefully. We want to strengthen forests and other natural sinks, and at the same time we want to reduce emissions from soil cultivation so that in 2030 the land use sector binds about one hundred million tons more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than today.

Read more: The cause of the collapse of the coal sinks became clear

Read more: Ohisalo hints at the possibility of paying landowners for carbon sinks

Read more: A radical proposal on carbon sinks coming from Ville Niinistö: would increase the EU target dramatically, which would also mean big changes in Finland

Speed ​​up traffic emission reductions

Transport has been the crowning glory of the EU’s climate policy: it produces almost a third of greenhouse gas emissions, and emissions have only increased since 1990. Now this trend is to be reversed.

In road traffic, the emission standards for passenger cars are being tightened so that in practice new combustion engine cars cannot be brought to the EU market after 2035. In addition, the transport emissions trading system, which has aroused strong opposition in Finland, will probably enter into force throughout the EU in 2027. The new transport emissions trading system also includes separate heating of buildings.

Shipping companies will also soon start paying for their emissions. Maritime transport will be included in the EU’s emissions trading system gradually between 2024 and 2026. Emissions trading covers all emissions from traffic between EU ports and half of the emissions from sea traffic outside the EU. The emissions trading does not apply to the smallest vessels and, for example, fishing vessels. In addition to carbon dioxide emissions, ships’ methane and nitrogen emissions are also included.

Air transport within the EU is already part of the emissions trading system. Contrary to the demands of environmental organizations, emissions trading is still not extended to air traffic outside the EU. Instead, the free emission allowances received by airlines will be reduced.

In addition, in the future, airlines will have to report the climate impacts of their operations in more detail than at present and report other than carbon dioxide emissions. Among other things, the climate-warming effect of nitrogen and soot emissions is, according to current information, at least as great as that of carbon dioxide.

Read more: Finland made a giant account with emissions trading: 511 million euros in the state coffers

Read more: An “ambitious” agreement on the reform of the emissions trading system

The regulation extends beyond the borders of the EU

Historical in the most recent legal packages, the EU’s climate regulation begins to extend to production outside the Union as well.

The carbon tariffs that will enter into force in 2026 will also make industry outside the EU pay for the emissions of their production if products are imported into Europe. In the initial phase, the tariffs concern iron, steel, cement, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen. The importers of these products have to buy a number of certificates corresponding to the emissions caused by production, the price of which is determined in the EU emissions trading system.

The transition phase starts already this year, when importers are ordered to report product emissions.

The EU also aims to curb deforestation indirectly caused by European consumers. Among other things, importers of coffee, soy, cocoa and wood will soon have to prove the exact origin of the products with GPS coordinates and show that production has not caused deforestation.

Presentations The EU’s new climate regulation was adopted in July 2021, and now the whole is starting to fall into place.

Negotiations are still taking place on, among other things, the goals regarding energy efficiency and the share of renewable energy, but the big picture is already clear. The EU maintains its pioneering role in international climate policy and is accelerating its pace towards the goal of carbon neutrality.

Read more: The collapse of coal sinks could cost Finland billions of euros in just three years