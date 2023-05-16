Different scientific entities warn that the phenomenon that occurs in the Equatorial Pacific, but that affects the entire planet, will begin between the middle and end of 2023. High temperature records have already been broken in nations such as Spain, Thailand or Argentina.

Neither of the two hemispheres goes through its summer season and even so the heat is extreme in different countries. The scientists warn that March was one of the warmest months on record, and that month in some parts of Argentina more than 40°C was reported, which was the highest on record. Between April and May, the historical records were in parts of Asia: Laos with more than 42°C, Vietnam with 44°C and Thailand with 45°C. While Spain had the highest temperature for a month of April with 38.8°C in Córdoba.

The worrying thing is that the El Niño phenomenon has not yet begun and scientists estimate that it could start between the middle and the end of this year. That will imply that temperatures will rise even more than what is already being seen. The reason for this is the winds and water in the equatorial Pacific.

There are seasons in which the winds blow very strongly from the east, on the coasts of America; west into Australia. This moves surface water from the ocean and causes cooler currents to rise carrying more nutrients from the depths. For this reason, while in countries like Peru there are times of greater fishing, Australians and Indonesians suffer from heavy rains. This is known as the La Niña phenomenon.

In El Niño the opposite occurs. The winds are weak, and because the ocean surface is more still, it is warmer than normal. This contributes to the precipitation times in the Americas and causes the seas to release more heat into the atmosphere. Which translates into an increase in temperatures.

Although there is a change from one phenomenon to the other every five or six years, The difference is that El Niño lasts a maximum of 12 months and La Niña can last up to three years. The two phenomena are known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and are currently experiencing neutral activity, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office ( NOAA , for its acronym in English). This means that neither El Niño nor La Niña is occurring in the Pacific.

These are the El Niño and La Niña phenomena that have occurred in recent years, according to NOAA. © France 24

However, humanity has just experienced the first triple Niña of the 21st century: it began in September 2020, had a rebound after the boreal summer in 2021 and another one in December 2022 until February 2023.

In other words, La Niña has contributed to cooling the Earth’s temperatures a bit, and it has still seen extremely hot times. For this reason, the World Meteorological Organization warned that the limit of 1.5°C of the temperature increase proposed by the Paris Agreement may be exceeded once El Niño begins. Therefore, although the heat has broken records in recent times; what is coming could be even more extreme.