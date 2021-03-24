Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos have in common that they are billionaires who, in one way or another, have an active role in fighting the climate crisis. However, all the money they invest in curbing global warming does not solve the root of the problem: a mass consumption system that contributes to the degradation of the planet and a society with increasing emissions for which this 1% is mainly responsible.

A new type of philanthropy is becoming more and more common: billionaires who invest their fortunes in the fight against climate change. A welcome money that can help develop technologies, build infrastructure or implement solutions that help mitigate the effects of the environmental crisis. So are Elon Musk, the co-founder of Tesla, or the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. They are two of the names that now resonate in the sphere of millionaires turned environmental activists.

A phrase that may sound contradictory considering that the richest percentage of the population is the one who does the most damage in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, consumption of raw materials and exploitation of resources to maintain their standard of living. However, many of the technologies that are being developed to precisely mitigate the human impact on the planet are being made possible thanks to the money invested by these people.

The South African Elon Musk will launch on April 22, International Earth Day, the guidelines of the ‘XPrize Carbon Removal’ project that will donate 100 million dollars to the technologies that prove to be most effective in extracting a ton from the atmosphere and oceans a day of carbon dioxide, one of the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. The competition will last at least until 2025 and aims to find solutions that can store carbon for at least 100 years.

On the other side is the American Jeff Bezos, which leads the list of the richest men in the world. According to the billionaire, climate change “is the greatest threat to our planet.” That is why in 2020 he launched the ‘Earth Fund’, a fund of 10 billion dollars that Bezos intends to exhaust before 2030 and that, with less than a year of existence, has already received criticism for giving 8% of this money to organizations already very well established that have high budgets, instead of directing that money to entities with more diversity and that deal with issues such as climate justice or so-called environmental racism.

An issue that fully touches the giant Amazon, a company of which Jeff Bezos is still CEO. The company faces pressure from environmental organizations about the high emissions generated by the online sale and transport of the merchandise. Nail emissions which are equivalent to those produced by all of Portugal, a country of more than 10 million inhabitants. According to these organizations, Amazon’s emissions affect mostly low-income, African-American or Latino populations in the United States, where many of Amazon’s plants are located.

In a recent tweet, the one who will be the executive director of the Bezos environmental fund, Andrew Steer, made reference to precisely that climate justice would be one of the objectives of these resources.

The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists, and the private sector to help drive new technologies, investments, policy change and behavior. We will emphasize social justice, as climate change disproportionately hurts poor and marginalized communities [4/5] – Dr. Andrew Steer (@AndrewSteerWRI) March 9, 2021

Great wealth is the seed of many of today’s environmental problems

But the role of these billionaires is not without controversy because, for many millions of dollars they invest in combating the effects of climate change, they are a fundamental part of the problem as they are the product of a capitalist system based on excessive consumption, one of the main factors behind the disappearance of habitats, raw materials and the reduction of biodiversity on the planet.

The fact that the solution to climate change is based on the money that these people decide or not to invest puts us in a situation of dependence on their preferences and at the mercy of their influence. In addition, for every billionaire who invests money in solutions to combat climate change, there are as many others investing their fortune in industries harmful to the environment such as fossil fuels or mining.

On the other hand, economic inequality turns into climatic inequality: the more you have, the more you consume, and the more you consume, the more you degrade the environment. In fact, the carbon footprint from per capita consumption of the richest 1% is 100 times greater than that of the poorest 50% of the world’s population. This is stated in a report by the organization Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute, which indicates that annual emissions rose by 60% between 1990 and 2015. The richest 10% of the world’s population was responsible for more than half of these, while the 50% of the poorest population only emitted 7% of the accumulated emissions.

If we talk about people like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Bill Gates, who are in the top five of the richest on the planet, their share of responsibility in terms of emissions shoots up: the 1% of the population, in which these are billionaires, generated 15% of emissions and consumed 9% of the carbon budget we have to meet the Paris Agreement targets of keeping temperature rise below 1.5 ° C. A budget that, if we continue with the rate of emissions that we have, will be exhausted in 2030. In other words, from that moment on, net emissions would have to be equal to zero in order to control the increase in temperatures on the planet. .

And the billionaires themselves are aware of this inequality. Bill gates, in his latest book entitled ‘How to avoid climate disaster’, acknowledges that “he is an imperfect messenger” when it comes to talking about climate change and that he feels “guilty” for his huge environmental footprint. Two lines later, Gates justifies himself by explaining that he is investing in technologies to reverse its past, present and future impact.

According to the founder of Microsoft, “there is nothing wrong with consuming more energy as long as it is carbon-free.” A philosophy of life that, until the technologies necessary for consumption without environmental impact become common and massive, will continue to contribute to the degradation of the planet.