Environment | The construction of apartment buildings on the seashore in Laajasalo is drawing strong reactions from the locals: “I’m completely shocked”

In Laajasalo, the construction of apartment buildings is planned for the natural seashore. Most of the locals encountered by HS are against it.

“I am completely shocked”, a resident of Laajasalo Tarja Urataipale states when he hears about Yliskylänlahti’s plan draft.

“I admire this beauty, I’m completely blown away by this natural beauty.”

On Sunday, he is walking in Tengströminpuisto, where new apartment buildings are being planned. According to the plans, around 2,400 new residents could move to the area of ​​the Yliskylänlahti site plan. The topic is causing a political controversy.

The area of ​​the site plan concerns the northern part of Laajasalontie and its peripheral areas, the Yliskylä marina area, Tengströminpuisto, the grounds of Laajasalo College and Killingholmansalmi.

“It has to be said that it’s depressing again. Forest areas, for example, are mental health nurses. Somehow, people’s well-being in this urban area is being suppressed more and more all the time.”

Tarja Urataipale says that she walks, skis and cycles in Tengströminpuisto. He has lived in Laajasalo for four years, near the sea all his life.

With the new formula, the winter storage of boats in the area would also end.

In the formula area there are groves classified as highly endangered and also defined as endangered habitat types. Politicians would like to save at least part of the endangered grove forest in Laajasalo from construction.

The draft plan would enable, for example, the boulevardization of the northern part of Laajasalontie and, in the future, also the extension of the tramway from Yliskylä towards Herttoniemi.

According to the position of the Laajasalo-Degerö society, the draft does not create a comfortable and versatile environment for residents or contribute to slowing down climate change or nature loss.

It points out that the plan solution is also not suitable for the landscape. According to the association, the local recreation areas in the area are the biggest reasons why people have moved to Laajasalo.

The actual plan proposal will be considered by the board next spring. The city council will discuss it later next year.

Pirjetta Sinkkonen (left), Tiia Ojala and the dogs Molly and Maicy were walking in their nearby forest. Sinkkonen says that some residents of his house go there in the summer for blueberries.

Plan provoke even strong reactions from the receivers. The person who lives next to Tengströminpuisto doesn’t mince his words Pirjetta Sinkkonen. He says that his children used to play there and called it “Röllimetsä”. The planned number of new residents is “sick” to him.

In addition, he is horrified by the planned light traffic bridge between the island of Killingholma and Herttoniemenranta.

“If there was a bridge, that’s it [saaresta] there would be a place for bagel. And the small island would be completely destroyed, because trees would have to be felled from such a wide area.”

Neither did his neighbors Veikko Rauhaniemi does not support the plans, but describes them as “horror”.

“The population is already so large in this area. It is very difficult to understand what goes on in people’s heads. We are ruining the beautiful beach area and this great park area here.”

Mareena Soininen (left), who lives in Puotila, and Riina Pulkkinen, who lives in Herttoniemenranta, believe that the planned changes are really big for those who have lived in Laajasalo for a long time. "I've heard that this has been terribly horrified," says Pulkkinen.

The dog runner, who remains anonymous, says that he lived in Laajasalo for a couple of years. According to him, the draft plan has good and bad sides.

A few there are also different perspectives. One cyclist exclaims as he pedals that “people need more living space”.

One local dog walker has a diplomatic take on the matter. He wants to present his opinion anonymously, because the topic arouses such strong views in the region.

He believes that the construction phase would be “a bit disgusting”. On the other hand, he understands that new apartment buildings need to be built in the city in general.

Many locals are against the draft plan. Under it, for example, an endangered grove would remain.