Jean-Claude is likely one of the final conventional fishermen of the Canet pond (Eastern Pyrenees) and it doesn’t take offense in opposition to the blue crab which has colonized the Catalan coasts and lagoons for 3 years. “The eel already… and in addition to we’ve got these blue crabs, I do not know what he desires to do anymore. No person cares”, he explains. The blue crab is certainly a formidable predator, weighing as much as 500 grams. Its highly effective pincers destroy the whole lot of their path.

If this species endangers the exercise of small trades, it’s above all a menace to biodiversity. This blue crab is voracious: fish, oysters, mussels, the whole lot goes there, but it surely has no predators. Since 2017, the marine park has been monitoring its adaptation to the setting, and the information isn’t good. He began to breed. Understanding {that a} feminine can lay as much as two million eggs, the invasion has began, not solely the inhabitants is multiplying however it’s shifting.

“We will be unable to eradicate it within the marine setting, then again the options, it will likely be to realize it higher and to focus on it, to seize it at key moments that we are going to have decided to maintain it at a decrease degree. “, explains Lauriane Vasseur, Fisheries Officer, on the Gulf of Lion Marine Pure Park. To encourage the seize of blue crab, fishermen ought to discover their curiosity, significantly monetary. The answer might come from the style high quality of this species with very tasty flesh. Market research are in progress, with a view to commercialization.

