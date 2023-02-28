Environment | The Antarctic sea ice cover shrank to a record low

The researchers emphasized that the result is preliminary, as the ice cover may melt even more. The official result of the sea ice size will be published at the beginning of March.

Antarctica sea ​​ice cover probably shrank to a record low last week, according to the US Snow and Ice Data Center NSIDC.

The ice sheet has never been this small in the past 45 years that its size has been monitored by satellite measurements.

According to researchers, the surface of the sea ice cover was 1.79 million square kilometers a week ago, which is 136,000 square kilometers less than the previous record result measured in 2022.

NSIDC researchers stressed that the result is preliminary, as the ice sheet may melt even more. The official result of the sea ice size will be published at the beginning of March.

The melting of sea ice is a problem because it accelerates climate change. White ice reflects up to 90 percent of the sun’s energy back into space. When the ice is replaced by a dark sea surface, the water binds a corresponding amount of the sun’s heat to itself.