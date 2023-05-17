Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Environment | The amount of single-use plastic must be halved, demands the UN

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Environment | The amount of single-use plastic must be halved, demands the UN

Negotiations are scheduled to continue in Paris, the goal of which is to prepare a binding agreement on reducing plastic waste for next year.

Disposable plastic the amount must be halved by 2040, demands a recent report of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) published on Tuesday.

Negotiations are scheduled to continue in Paris in two weeks, with the aim of preparing a binding agreement for next year on reducing plastic waste. In addition to halving the use of single-use plastic, the draft agreement also calls for reducing the amount of plastic waste by 80 percent by 2040.

“The way we produce, use and throw away plastic pollutes ecosystems, creates risks to human health and harms the climate,” listed the head of the environmental program Inger Andersen.

In the second year, around 238 million tons of single-use plastic waste, such as packaging, was generated in the world. Roughly half of it either ended up in nature or was burned.

