In the Declaration of Belém, the eight countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty did not commit to achieving zero deforestation in the Amazon and, although Colombia proposed it, neither did they prohibit oil and mining activities in the largest tropical forest in the world. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reportedly opposed the ban, despite the fact that he called the meeting and that he wants to regain environmental leadership.

Without concrete commitments, the Amazon Summit ended. This meeting had not taken place since 2009 and, both in that year and in 2023, the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was the promoter of the meeting.

This was held between August 8 and 9 of this year in the Brazilian city of Belém. There, attended by representatives of the eight countries that make up the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA): Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador. In addition, in that order, they are the ones with the most Amazonian territories with respect to the total percentage of the region.

On the other hand, the French territory of French Guiana is not part of the ACTO, despite the fact that it owns 1% of the Amazon; and therefore did not attend the meeting.

Eight of the nine countries and territories of the Amazon are those that make up the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO). © France 24

But before the representatives of the governments of the eight countries discussed, the Amazon Dialogues were held. There, more than 80 organizations and indigenous peoples raised their demands. The two most repeated were that the leaders promised to stop the exploration of fossil fuels in the Amazon and that they agreed to zero deforestation. However, neither of these things happened.

The Belém Declaration, as the final pact was called, remained more in a sum of intentions. Although it had a positive element, as Diego Casaes, campaign director for the Avaaz organization, explained to France 24. This is that the signatories recognized what science called the point of no return. If combined deforestation and degradation exceeds the threshold of between 20% and 25% in the eastern, southern and central Amazon; the world’s largest rainforest will not be able to regenerate itself. The warning is that it will soon reach that point. According to him WWF Living Amazon Report 202218% of the Amazon forests were lost and 17% of the soils are degraded.

At the Amazon Summit they recognized the urgency, but did not outline specific steps to follow to reduce deforestation or degradation. In fact, the Declaration highlights the need to “agree on common goals for 2030” for this task; when studies such as that of the WWF warn that this year may already be late and that actions are needed by 2025.

Thus, despite the fact that Lula da Silva intends to regain Brazil’s leadership in international climate negotiations; the final pact is not a decided step to achieve it. “The Amazon diplomacy that Lula proposes has not yet had results because there was no consensus in all the countries on deforestation. Bolivia and Venezuela did not agree; while Colombia did propose a much stronger protection goal of 80% by 2025 as an intermediate goal before reaching zero deforestation by 2030,” explained Casaes, who attended the Summit.

Some of the Amazon countries committed themselves since 2021 to achieve zero deforestation by 2030, as they joined one of the great agreements that resulted from the COP26 in Glasgow. Those countries include Brazil, Bolivia and Colombia.

Lula insists on an oil project in the Brazilian Amazon

But the Lula diplomacy that Casaes talks about on deforestation runs counter to the president’s position on oil in the Amazon. Casaes affirms that the lack of an agreement to prohibit hydrocarbon activity in the region “is Lula’s responsibility” because in Brazil both the oil sectors and members of his own government pressure him so that there is exploration and exploitation.

In fact, a week before the Summit, the Brazilian president stated in interview with radio stations in the Amazon that he wants to “keep dreaming” about exploration. This is in reference to the project promoted by the state company Petrobras at the mouth of the Amazon River. Despite the fact that in May of this year, the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama) denied the company’s request to start drilling; Lula stated that the institution’s study was not definitive, “because it points out technical failures that Petrobras has the right to correct.” Brazilian media have registered that the project generated tensions between the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira; and that of the Environment, Marina Silva, recognized for her defense of the Amazon.

Even so, Lula does not rule out the possibility. This marked Brazil’s position on the discussion of hydrocarbons during the Amazon Summit, a position that also benefits countries that have large oil reserves such as Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname.

A totally opposite point of view is the one put forward by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro. In its speech, insinuated that it was a nonsense to allow oil activities in one of the largest green lungs on the planet; since he points out that the former contribute to the extinction of humanity and the Amazon represents life. Petro even affirmed that the denialism of the right is to deny what science indicates regarding the climate crisis, and that the denialism of progressivism is to postpone decisions.

Despite his call for immediate action, the Declaration not only did not prohibit oil activity in the Amazon; Rather, point 79 of the 113 agreed states that the States Parties will initiate a dialogue “on the sustainability of sectors such as mining and hydrocarbons in the Amazon Region, within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and their sovereign national policies ”. In other words, they leave the door open for oil, gas and elements such as gold to be explored and exploited.

Although the indigenous people are one of the transversal axes, they did not listen to their demands

The lack of agreements against deforestation, oil and mining did not sit well with the indigenous peoples. Fany Kuiru, the first woman elected to be the coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA), told France 24 that there was discomfort on their part, since the presidents did not include their demands to stop these three realities that They live in the Amazon. In addition, Kuiru affirms that the original peoples expected more about the care of the indigenous people in isolation.

However, Kuiru recognizes that another of the most relevant points of the Declaration is that it recognizes indigenous peoples and their rights as a transversal axis to protect the Amazon and that, in the same way, it includes them in the participation mechanisms of the ACTO.

This is the case, for example, in the Intergovernmental Scientific Technical Panel for the Amazon that proposes to create the Declaration of Belém. Its objective is similar to that of the IPCC expert group that studies climate change, only dedicated to analyzing and compiling information on the transformations of Amazonian lands.

Other institutions that will be created as agreed during the Summit are the Amazon Alliance to Combat Deforestation and the Center for International Police Cooperation in the Amazon, based in Manaus. The latter will coordinate with the competent authorities the exchange of investigations to “erradicate illegal activities, including environmental and related crimes.” The countries also promised to begin discussing the creation of the Integrated Air Traffic Control System, through which they would share information on the surveillance of illicit air traffic to combat drug trafficking, deforestation, and the illegal exploitation of natural resources such as gold or wood.

But both Casaes and Kuiru limit their optimism in the face of the changes that this type of institution can bring and both agree that the Declaration of Belém is a list of political intentions whose real importance will lie in how far it can be implemented.