WWF is worried in regards to the environmental state of affairs and plenty of species which can be continuously disappearing. Over the previous 50 years, 68% of animals have disappeared. In France, the inhabitants of sparrows has fallen by almost 60% since 1980. It might occur to see sure uncommon species corresponding to Mediterranean seals in Corsica and even some wild geese. “At present, it’s important to go to Spain or to small preserved Greek islands to hope to watch them.“, says journalist Saada Soubane.

Human exercise singled out

Among the many many elements that trigger this environmental catastrophe, human exercise has its share of duty. “Our actions scale back and pollute the pure habitats of animals and crops which can be already affected by international warming, searching, fishing or gathering“, underlines Saada Soubane.