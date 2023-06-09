The hydrocarbon companies have an alternative plan to producing oil and gas, and it consists of betting on plastic. Just 100 petrochemical companies are the ones that produce almost all the single-use plastic consumed on the planet and, according to the most recent index from the Minderoo foundation, ExxonMobil is the one that generates the most waste of this type of material. The French TotalEnergies and the Saudi oil company Aramco also appear in the ranking.

98% of the single-use plastic that exists on the planet came from fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. With an interesting fact: only 100 petrochemical companies produce more than 90% of this kind of plastic that quickly ends up in the trash. This was reflected in the most recent Plastic Waste Producers Index published by the Minderoo Foundation.

One of the side plans of the oil and gas and coal companies is plastic. The reason is that when refining fossil fuels, polymers also come out, which are in turn the basis for producing plastic materials, as Laurent Kimman, one of the authors of the index, explained to France 24 en Español.

According to the report’s calculations, in 2021 humanity produced six million metric tons more of single-use plastic garbage than in 2019, with a total of 130 million metric tons.

The production of 20 specific companies is so high that between them alone they produced half of the single-use plastic garbage and the majority are companies in the hydrocarbon sector, according to the report.

The American oil company ExxonMobil is the one that generates the most waste with this kind of plastic with 6 million metric tons, followed by the Chinese Sinopec and the American Dow. In the ranking there are only two Latin American companies: Alpek, a Mexican company dedicated to chemicals; and Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical industry. While in France there is TotalEnergies.

These are the 20 petrochemical companies that produce the most waste with single-use plastics. © France 24

In addition to garbage, plastic is one of those responsible for global warming. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) maintains that it represented the 3.4% of the planet’s greenhouse gases in 2019 . And Minderoo estimates that single-use plastics alone emitted 460 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e). This is more or less the same as the polluting gases in the UK.

These are the companies in the hydrocarbon and chemical industries that emit the most greenhouse gases when producing plastic. © France 24

Kimman points out that very few companies also produce recycled plastic, largely because it is so much more expensive to make. Therefore, he emphasizes that “the only solutions we have are policies to achieve an economic balance between plastics from fossil fuels and recycled ones.”

They agree to draft the international treaty on plastics

In this regard, there is a promising development. Since November 2022, most countries are negotiating what would be the first legally binding international treaty on plastic pollution and are already starting to write the initial draft of the pact. This was determined in the second session that was held in May in Paris.

Although it is not easy to reach consensus, precisely because of the profit that plastic represents for the hydrocarbons industry. In fact, countries that are major oil and gas producers oppose the treaty applying the same mandatory rules for all, despite the fact that the idea is supported by 135 of the 180 member states.

Gustavo Meza-Cuadra Velásquez, president of the Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee (INC), is the one who directs the dialogues, especially the two of five rounds that have passed. He explained to us that the negotiations in Paris were divided into two working groups: one to discuss control measures and another for participation measures. In the first, they discussed the limits that the plastics industry must have, especially with polymers that are toxic. And in the second, they discussed whether decisions should be made by vote or by consensus, a discussion that continues without a final position.

But, despite the differences, Meza-Cuadra is optimistic that they could have an international agreement by 2024 and explained that, with the different parties, they are already working on the first draft for the third round of negotiations that will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, next November.