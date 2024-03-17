Environment | Syke's specialist researcher is convinced that the mystery substance that appeared on the ice is soot: A phenomenon every spring

Seppo Knuuttila, Syke's specialist researcher, is convinced that the “black lump” accumulated on the ice near Helsinki is soot and other dirt that originates from the air.

HS told about the activities of an excursion skater on Saturday observations on the sea ice off Helsinki. The rescue service said that samples of the dark substance have been taken.

On Sunday The Helsinki rescue service told STT that it has not yet been determined what the substance is. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland has taken samples of the substance, which have been delivered to the Central Criminal Police (Krp) laboratory for examination.

Knuuttila is completely convinced that it is soot from deposition and other substances from the air. It's a phenomenon that happens every spring.

Knuuttila estimates that not many observations are made about it every spring. Often the movement of people on the ice has already decreased by the time the phenomenon is visible. However, observations have been made this year, as the ice has had good conditions for, for example, excursion skaters, as long as you know the safe places.

Dark matter moves with meltwater on the ice off Helsinki. Seurasaari can be seen behind.

Specialist investigator explains the phenomenon like this.

Now that the snow has melted from the ice, and in the last few days it has also rained a lot and a lot of melt water has accumulated on the ice. Meltwater flows into the sea from all the holes in the ice. All the soot and dirt deposited on the ice from the air during the winter accumulates near these openings and cracks.

“It can be seen as a rather sad phenomenon on the ice now. It's about environmental pollution caused by us,” Knuuttila tells HS on Sunday.

“On Saturday, water was constantly pouring from the surrounding area through my own mesh opening. I was able to scoop the soot out so it doesn't stick to the nets. More of it flowed into the opening all the time.”

According to Knuuttila, dark matter is a substance deposited from the air, such as soot, which is produced in all combustion. That is, in energy production, in transport, in private households with wood-burning fireplaces. The dirtier the combustion, the more small particles and soot are produced.

“In the vicinity of Helsinki, where there are many emission sources such as energy production and busy traffic routes, a considerable amount of it accumulates. Part of it is also long-distance transport. At sea, shipping is one of the biggest sources of particles and soot,” says Knuuttila.

A close-up of the "black horse". According to Syke's researcher, it is soot and other material that has come to the ice as a deposit from the air and moves with the meltwater.

Soot may contain many harmful substances. According to Knuuttila, many harmful substances that accumulate in the Baltic Sea ecosystem originate from burning and ended up in the Baltic Sea through atmospheric deposition. For example, dioxins are transported to the sea mainly as sediment. Some of the mercury comes from burning coal and through the air.

Although Knuuttila is sure that it is air deposition and soot, he thinks it is good that the samples are examined in the laboratory. This way, we may get additional information about which harmful substances end up in the sea with the soot.