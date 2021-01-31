Hostile to the acquisition by Veolia of 29.9% of Engie’s shares in Suez, the unions of the French number two in water and waste are looking for other solutions from two funds of French investment, Ardian and GIP. “The inter-union Suez (CFE-CGC, CFDT, CFTC, CGT, FO) and the Ardian-GIP consortium will initiate meetings in order to discuss the consortium’s support for the alternative solution to Veolia’s hostile takeover bid, organized by the leaders of Suez ”, we learn in a press release. The two funds, which are considering the repurchase of shares in the Suez group targeted by Veolia, could offer a “Friendly solution” to get out of the conflict that agitates the two groups specializing in the environment. Franck Reinhold von Essen, CGT secretary of the Suez European works council, indicated that the unions will be sensitive to “The proposal that will have the least impact for employees”. Mr. T.