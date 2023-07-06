The appointment is for Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 July at the Castle of Scilla, to talk about the future of the South. Indeed, of the future, as underlined by the Magna Grecia Foundation, which since 2019 has been organizing the Sud e Futuri event, an opportunity for discussion and reflection on the south and its development potential. In anticipation of the International annual meeting which will arrive in Paestum and Castellabate in September, the first Focus is born which over the years will become a permanent appointment in Scilla: A “Green & Blue” South, Resources, Obstacles and Opportunities. What are the possible futures? Can the South go green? How do you tell a territory to make tourism a real lever of development? These and other strategic suggestions for the relaunch of the South will emerge under the direction of the presenters: Fabrizio Frullani, deputy director of Tg2, Alessandro Russo, editorial director of LaC Network and Paola Bottero, strategic director of Pubbliemme-ViaCondotti21.

First appointment on Monday 10 July at 10.30, with greetings from the Extraordinary Commission of Scilla and an introduction by Nino Foti, president of the Magna Grecia Foundation. We will talk about the “Added value of research” with Fiammetta Pilozzi, head of the research sector of the Magna Grecia Foundation and Simona Totaforti, prof. full professor of Sociology of the Environment and Territory at the Dante Alighieri University for Foreigners of Reggio Calabria. At 12 the panel “The great thirst of the South and hydrogeological instability” will open, with Salvatore Barbagallo, professor of agricultural hydraulics at the University of Catania, Cataldo Calabretta, administrator of Sorical, Antonello Colosimo, magistrate of the Court of Auditors and founding member of the Magna Grecia Foundation, Erasmo D’Angelis, president of the Earth and Water Agenda EWA Foundation and Massimo Sessa, president of the Superior Council of Public Works.

Starting at 3.30 pm, Pietro Busetta, professor of Economic Statistics at the University of Palermo, Giusy Caminiti, mayor of Villa S. Giovanni, Francesco Saverio Coppola, secretary general of the Guido Dorso International Association, Paolo Di Giannantonio, Rai journalist, Dario Lo Bosco, RFI president, Saverio Romano, deputy and vice president of the Magna Grecia Foundation, Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region, Silvio Greco, vice president of the Zoological Station Anton Dohrn, Francesco Russo, professor of Sustainable Mobility Systems Engineering at the University of Reggio Calabria, Luciano Pollichieni, analyst for the Med-Or Foundation and Limes collaborator, Carmelo Versace, president of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria and with Antonio Viscomi, labor lawyer , director of the Digit Lab Law of the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro.

The second day of meetings, Tuesday 11 July, will mainly discuss tourism. How can the riches of the South become a real driving force for development? How do you narrate a territory in a strategic way so that the beautiful villages of the South develop, also thanks to the great opportunity of the PNRR?

At 10.30 the focus will be ‘Narrating a territory in a tourist key: the value of culture and communication’, with Pierpaolo Bombardieri, Uil national secretary, Pietro Busetta, professor of Economic Statistics at the University of Palermo, Giancarlo Dell’Orco, destination manager and expert on local networks, Roberta Garibaldi, president of the Italian Food and Wine Tourism Association, Raffaele Greco, extraordinary commissioner of the Marine Parks Authority of Calabria, Giuseppe Zimbalatti, rector of the Mediterranean University, Giorgia Bettaccini, community manager, Francesco Cicione , president of Entopan, Nino Foti, president of the Magna Grecia Foundation, Raffaele Rio, president of Demoskopika and Ninni Tramontana, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Reggio Calabria. On the other hand, Nicole Conte, Sercam Advisory subsidized finance consultant, Giancarlo Dell’Orco, president of Coopera, Maria Cristina Leardini, Cofounder of Sharryland, will discuss the opportunities of the ‘PNRR: presentation of the Borghi tender and the Borghi Enterprise tender’. The event is organized in partnership with the Pubbliemme group – Diemmecom – LaC Network – ViaCondotti21 and Adnkronos.