Most infrastructure projects for mitigation and adaptation to climate change belong to an economic investment range of between five and 75 million dollars, amounts that local governments cannot afford but that are not of interest to large banks since the investment risk is too high. To compensate for this financial gap, the Subnational Climate Fund was created. We explain what it is about.

In the world of finance there are two types of infrastructure projects: those that require less than five million dollars, which usually come from the budgets of local authorities, and those that require more than 75 million dollars, which tend to be run by large development banks, or private banks, which are not compensated to invest in smaller projects. Thus, mid-range projects belong to a category in which there is a funding gap.

And this is where the environmental issue comes in, since the majority of clean mobility, renewable energy, waste management or sanitation projects belong to that range of investment that local governments cannot afford nor are of interest to large banks. To fill that monetary gap, the Subnational Climate Fund emerged. A mixed financing vehicle that involves the public and private sectors.

The Subnational Climate Fund aims to invest in climate mitigation and adaptation infrastructure projects in developing countries © France 24

The objective of this fund is to reach 750 million dollars for infrastructure for mitigation and adaptation to climate change, although, for now, only 150 million from the Green Climate Fund are insured.

This innovative mechanism is supported by a consortium formed by the fund manager Pegasus Capital; the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which provides technical assistance; Gold Standard certification and verification, which ensures that the positive impact is real and not just marketing; by the French private bank BNP Paribas, which will seek capital among its private clients to supply the missing 600 million dollars, and by the coordination of R20, Regions of Climate Action, a non-governmental organization created in 2011 by the former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who coordinates project communication between three sectors: local authorities, the private sector and investors.

The entirety of this sub-national fund, as its name suggests, is aimed at supporting local and regional authorities in developing countries and small island countries to develop infrastructure projects with high social and environmental impact. These governments, although they are responsible for 70% of mitigation and adaptation to climate change, do not have access to traditional financing mechanisms.

In an interview with France 24, Christophe Nutall, executive director of R20, explained that subnational governments are key in the fight against climate change because “they are better placed to respond to the challenges of climate change. It is at this level that mayors and Governors can develop mobility projects in their cities (…), construct buildings that are energy efficient, install LED lighting, implement low-emission and climate-resilient waste collection and revaluation processes (…) So, in one fell swoop, we can have an impact on several sectors: social impact, environmental impact, but also an investment impact. “

Nutall hopes that with this first fund a new type of market will open with tools that give confidence to the private sector to invest in the fight against climate change. The French executive says he is optimistic and assures that there is a change in the world of finance that, according to Nutall, has a growing “appetite” for sustainable investment.

In Latin America, there are 10 countries that will benefit from these resources, although both R20 and CC35, the Coalition of Capital Cities of the Americas against Climate Change, are in talks to create two subnational funds exclusively for the continent: one dedicated to the Caribbean countries and another for the rest of Latin American countries.

Ahead of the UN climate change summit, COP26, to be held in Glasgow from November 1 to 12, Christophe Nutall wants to launch a message of unity in the face of the global challenge posed by global warming and climate change and ensures that “If we want to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, we have to work in partnership, not in isolation. Building alliances with local authorities, civil society, the private sector, investors and the United Nations is extremely important.”