Finding another way of life to less impact our environment is at the heart of our society’s concerns. “We’re losing our house. Everything we know is being impacted: water pollution, air pollution, loss of biodiversity. Things that condition our life, our world that is already suffering“, explains Justine Davasse, author of the Zero movement guide for a (finally) desirable future and guest of the 23 Hours.

“Take up these challenges head on”

And the speaker to add: “There are plenty of things that can be added to an ecological mode: health, energy, economy, where do I put my money and what does my money finance? The idea is to bring zero into your life, this resilience, this decrease. We need entrepreneurs who take these challenges head-on, associations that continue to engage. We have to make a concrete commitment. There are many ways to be an activist. “