The Environment and Nature Reserves Authority in Sharjah stated that it is implementing a new initiative to afforest the Mangroves Reserve in Kalba, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, under the slogan “Green Recovery”, affirming its keenness to establish the initiative in line with the state’s strategy to plant 30 million saplings from Crimea by 2023. , With the aim of improving the natural carbon absorption, and enhancing the coastal ecosystem.

She explained that mangroves have a role in mitigating climate change, as the results of the Blue Carbon Demonstration Project indicated that mangroves in the UAE isolate more than one million tons of carbon dioxide.

The head of the authority, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, said that the National Environment Day, which falls on the fourth of February of each year, is one of the important national environmental programs, and the authority is keen to implement a package of initiatives, programs, activities and events on this occasion.

She added that the initiative to afforest the Mangroves Reserve in Kalba aims to plant 200 seedlings of mangroves, with the aim of preserving the natural resources of the environment, and achieving sustainable development goals, based on the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, represented in protecting Environment and its preservation, conservation of biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

She emphasized the authority’s focus on community education, through educational lectures and workshops, in addition to the launch of the Sharjah Sustainability Award in 2012, which is given every year to creative school students, members of the educational and administrative staff and students for creating distinct, environmental and sustainable projects, with the aim of fostering a spirit of competition between different student sectors. In schools and universities, to innovate and activate various efforts by students and individuals in spreading the culture of green economy and a sound relationship with the natural ecosystems.

“Environment of Sharjah” seeks to spread the culture of green economy.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

