The Sharjah government company, Bee’ah, has designated a platform in the new recycling stations, which are spread in some areas of the emirate, that allow social media users to take their photos while sorting waste.

She emphasized that the main goal of taking selfies is to increase awareness of the benefits of recycling, as the platform contributes to educating society about the importance of preserving the environment, and encourages waste sorting, to facilitate its recycling and recover its value more efficiently and effectively, in order to preserve the emirate’s natural resources.

Citizens and residents assured «Emirates Today» that the platform is an innovative way to stimulate a sustainable lifestyle.

Khaled Ibrahim, Muhammad Al-Nasser and Nasser Naim said that they noticed a camera with “selfie” written on it to take pictures, indicating that they enjoyed taking their pictures while throwing rubbish.

And they indicated that the initiative is effective in eliminating the negative habits that some follow by throwing waste in the streets and public places, pointing to the need to popularize the idea.

Bee’ah confirmed that it had adopted the idea of ​​installing a personal photo corner and providing it with a digital application linked to social media platforms, with the aim of providing new interactive ways for young people that simulate their lifestyle, noting that the selfie corner is the best way to encourage them to contribute to environmental work.

She explained that the photo corner is located next to the new recycling stations, which are spread in some areas of Sharjah, and it contains an easy-to-use interface, so the person who recycles can click on the screen and follow the instructions to get his picture.

She said that the idea came after observing young people’s love for selfies and publishing them on social media, as she decided to take advantage of this hobby to motivate them to contribute to recycling waste.





