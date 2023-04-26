The North Sea Canal Area Environment Agency (OD NZKG) is allowed by the court to continue with camera surveillance of the emissions of Tata Steel IJmuiden. The steel factory had brought the case because, according to the company, the privacy of visitors and employees is not guaranteed.

However, the District Court of Noord-Holland believes that the privacy of employees and visitors to the steel factory is sufficiently guaranteed. The environmental service, which installed the cameras in February, is happy with the verdict.

Tata Steel and the North Sea Canal Area Environment Agency defended their position in court in Haarlem on Friday. According to the environmental service, sufficient measures have been taken to guarantee the privacy of visitors and employees of Tata Steel.

The courtroom showed what the camera surveillance looks like for inspectors. The cameras are placed about 450 meters away from the factory and aimed at the sky. The bottom of the image is shielded with a black block. Tata Steel says that the cameras are very advanced. "You are shocked when you see and hear the possibilities. People are recognizable and identifiable."

These concerns are unfounded, the judge ruled. It is ‘highly improbable’ that officials can be recognized when processing the image material shown by the environment service. The preliminary relief judge also concluded that it is ‘understandable and right’ that the environmental service itself wants to direct and does not want to be dependent on images that Tata Steel itself records and manages.

Adjustments

However, the court does recommend a number of adjustments to promote privacy. For example, it cannot be completely ruled out that Tata Steel employees are identifiable. The black block can therefore also be placed a little further up, according to the judge.

People who may still be visible must also be removed from the image if the data is requested under the Open Government Act (Woo), the judge says. Supervision director Mario Bakker of the OD NZKG says he wants to comply with all adjustments made by the judge.

Tata Steel is disappointed with the verdict. In a ‘period in which we experience increasing polarization around our factory’, the steel company wants to guarantee the privacy of employees. Tata will ‘read carefully’ the ruling before making a decision on a possible appeal.

Clouds of smoke from Tata Steel

The environmental service wants to monitor smoke clouds from Tata Steel with the cameras. A remarkable dark cloud of smoke may indicate that so-called raw coke is being emitted, which is harmful to people and the environment. Every time these harmful substances are released, the steel company must pay a penalty. “The OD NZKG would therefore like, for the sake of the health of local residents, that the use of cameras remains possible for surveillance.”

Tata Steel said it was not against camera surveillance, but it must guarantee the privacy of employees. Moreover, the company considers supervision unnecessary: ​​Tata Steel is already obliged to report incidents involving raw coke to the environmental service. "We do that too and that has never been questioned by the environment service."

Earlier this month, the Dutch Safety Board concluded that the government has been sleeping, while indications of problems with emissions from steel company Tata Steel for the area around IJmuiden were piling up.

Despite the fact that local residents have been complaining about odors and dust nuisance for some time, and GGD and RIVM have been conducting health research in the region for years, it took a long time before the province and the North Sea Canal Environment Agency took action themselves. This has undermined the confidence of citizens in the regional government, the council says.